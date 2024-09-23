Charlotte FC Forward Patrick Agyemang Named to MLS Team of the Matchday

September 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC forward Patrick Agyemang earned a spot on the MLS Team of the Matchday after his goal and two assists helped earn Charlotte FC a 4-0 win over the New England Revolution.

Midfielder Pep Biel's goal and assist contribution in the match earned him a spot on the Team of the Matchday bench.

In the 63rd minute, Patrick Agyemang subbed for Karol Swiderski and immediately made an impact for Charlotte. Within two minutes of stepping onto the pitch, Agyemang beat two defenders and set up Pep Biel at the top of the six-yard box where Biel was able to finish the perfect ball into the goal.

Agyemang's impact in the game didn't end there. The striker added a goal to his stat line in the 77th minute off a counterattack. Djibril Diani hit a long ball up to Biel who then played Agyemang into space. Agyemang struck the ball one-touch straight into the far-post netting.

Patrick Agyemang received the ball just outside the box, playing it to Diani to be laid off to Columbian forward, Kerwin Vargas who finished it far post.

The 23-year-old forward is the Club's leading goal scorer, having scored eight goals this season for Charlotte. Agyemang was acquired through the 2022 MLS Super Draft and made his MLS debut in May of 2023 and has since appeared in 39 matches.

Next up, The Crown goes on the road to take on Inter Miami this Saturday, September 28th at 7:30 p.m. ET at Chase Stadium. CLTFC has four matches remaining with two at home and two on the road.

For the full MLS Team of the Matchday, please see below:

F: Patrick Agyemang (CLT), Sam Surridge (NSH), Logan Farrington (DAL)

M: Quinn Sullivan (PHI), Coco Carrasquilla (HOU), James Sands (NYC), Gabriel Pec (LA)

D: Max Arfsten (CLB), Reggie Cannon (COL), Luca Orellano (CIN)

GK: Brad Guzan (ATL)

Coach: Chris Armas (COL)

Bench: Steve Clark (HOU), John Tolkin (RBNY), Robin Lod (MIN), Caden Clark (MTL), Riqui Puig (LA), Diego Luna (RSL), Dániel Gazdag (PHI), Pep Biel (CLT), Cucho Hernández (CLB)

