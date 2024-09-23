Dean Smith's Bold Changes Propel Charlotte FC to Crucial Win

September 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







On Saturday, September 21, Charlotte FC faced a critical moment in their season. The Crown had suffered three consecutive losses, struggling both offensively and defensively. They were unable to create scoring opportunities and couldn't keep the ball out of their own net. Their form had dipped significantly, and something had to give if they wanted to turn things around.

Head Coach Dean Smith made several bold decisions ahead of the crucial match against the New England Revolution. One of the most notable changes was starting Tim Ream at left-back, a position he hadn't played in years, which saw Andrew Privett reinstated in the starting lineup for the first time since Leagues Cup. On the offensive end, Kerwin Vargas was left out of the starting eleven, while Liel Abada and Karol Swiderski were restored to the lineup.

While some of these adjustments were prompted by the congested match schedule, they also reflected the urgency going into this need-to-win encounter. In the end, Smith's reshuffling proved to be the exact boost the team needed.

Charlotte FC came alive, netting four goals against the Revolution-more than they had managed in their previous four matches combined. They also scored their first open-play goal since July 20 against Austin and achieved their first clean sheet since June 22. The team's performance was exactly what the doctor ordered.

In the lead-up to the match, Dean Smith delivered what he referred to as "whole truths," showing the players tough love because they were not the standard he demanded of them. Playing at home, Smith expected his players to respond, and they did just that.

"A reaction, you want a reaction from the players," Smith said after the match. "There are a few players that are going through a tough time, but that happens in football-it's a long season.

"But as a head coach, you're after consistency from your players. I'd much rather have a seven out of 10 every week than a five one week and a nine the next. You want consistency because you can build on that and improve."

One player who had been a consistent performer for the team was Andrew Privett, although he had recently lost his spot in the starting lineup to U.S. Men's National Team and Fulham veteran Tim Ream.

Despite not playing any competitive minutes for nearly two months, Privett didn't miss a beat. He teamed up with Ream on the left side, and together, they successfully shut down the Revolution's attacking stars throughout the match.

"Nobody wants to be dropped, but I knew mentally that a lot of the guys had my back and told me to stay ready," Privett shared. "I knew my time would come again, and I just needed to be prepared."

The defensive solidity, combined with a much-needed goal from Liel Abada, sent Charlotte into halftime with a 1-0 lead.

However, there was still work to be done. With the match being played under the heat of an early kickoff, Smith knew his substitutes would play a crucial role in seeing out the win.

"My message to the subs at halftime was to make sure they were ready to make a difference," said Smith. "With the early kickoff and the heat draining the players' energy, I thought our subs did a really good job today."

Charlotte's substitutes played a part in all three of the team's second-half goals. It took Patrick Agyemang just two minutes after coming on to create Charlotte's second goal. He effortlessly beat his marker, raced down the byline, and set up Pep Biel, who scored his first MLS goal.

"It's always a good feeling to score a goal, to gain confidence, and to help the team," Biel said. "I thought it was very important, so I'm very happy."

Biel wasn't done yet. Later in the match, he returned the favor by assisting Agyemang for his eighth goal of the season.

The other substitutes also got in on the action, with Iuri Tavares setting up Kerwin Vargas for his sixth goal of the campaign. This dominant performance came at a vital time for a team that had been lacking confidence during a pivotal stretch of the season.

"The performance and the result go a long way," Privett said. "With the way we've been struggling to create big chances, to put four goals up at home really boosts everyone's confidence for the upcoming games. And keeping a clean sheet-it doesn't get much better than that."

Charlotte are off to a dream start in their final five matches of the season, as they're back on track to securing a home playoff match. Smith talks about the power of momentum, and they'll every bit of it ahead of their clash against number one seed, Inter Miami.

