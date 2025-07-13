LIVE: MLS NEXT PRO: Chicago Fire FC II vs New England Revolution II: July 13, 2025
July 13, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 13, 2025
- Academy midfielder Adrian Mendoza scores first career goal; CLFC sees three different players find the back of the net - Crown Legacy FC
- Chattanooga FC Earns Hard-Fought Point in Six-Goal Thriller at Philadelphia Union II - Chattanooga FC
- Real Monarchs Suffer Second Consecutive Defeat After Loss to Minnesota United FC 2 - Real Monarchs
- New England snaps Chicago's nine-game unbeaten streak with its fifth consecutive road result - New England Revolution II
- Union II secure extra point in shootout; Unbeaten in seven consecutive matches - Philadelphia Union II
- Chicago Fire FC II Drops Unbeaten Streak in 4-3 Loss against New England Revolution II - Chicago Fire FC II
- Match Preview: Crown Legacy FC at Inter Miami CF II - Crown Legacy FC
