Lions Add Offensive Firepower

TROIS-RIVIÈRES - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières continue to stock up on talent: After signing defencemen Lukash Matthews and Jacob Paquette, the Lions have now added forward Mason Kohn.

Kohn played five seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), registering 54 points in his final year (2017-18) split between the Oshawa Generals and Saginaw Spirit. He also played a total of five seasons with Queen's University and the University of Windsor, where he was team captain.

The forward will be a solid addition to general manager and head coach Ron Choules' squad which currently finds itself four points out of the fourth and final playoff spot in the North division.

