Rush Sign Parker Bowman

February 27, 2024







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Tuesday via a Heartland Health and Wellness Roster Adjustment, forward Parker Bowman has agreed to terms with the Rush.

Bowman, 24, just finished his four-year collegiate career at Nipissing University where he logged 20 points in 27 games this year. Bowman was the Lakers captain last season.

Prior to joining Nipissing, Bowman was an 88-point scorer in the NOJHL with the Powassan VooDoos in the 2019-20 season. He also played two seasons in the QMJHL with Rimouski Oceanic, the same program that developed Sidney Crosby.

Hailing from Bracebridge, Ontario, Bowman becomes the first college-to-pro signee of the season for the Rush.

Rapid City faces Savannah for the first time in team history tomorrow night at The Monument. The Rush will play a quick, three-game homestand before heading out of the road for their next five. After the Savannah series, all remaining games are within the hotly contested Mountain Division.

