Damien Giroux Recalled by AHL Rochester

February 27, 2024







JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that forward Damien Giroux has been recalled by Rochester.

Giroux, 23, heads back to Rochester where he has recorded six points (4g, 2a) in 15 games this season. Giroux also has collected 15 points (7g, 8a) in 17 games with the Icemen.

Prior to this season, Giroux played the last three seasons with the AHL's Iowa Wild where he totaled 48 points (13g, 35a) in 149 AHL games. Last season, Giroux made his NHL debut appearing in one game with the Minnesota Wild recording an assist in the contest. The 5-10, 177-pound forward had a productive junior career with the OHL's Saginaw Spirit totaling 194 points with 101 goals in 249 career games.

The Icemen hit the road to Atlanta on Wednesday for a 10:30 a.m. contest. Fans can catch the game on www.mixlr.com/jaxicemen or on FloHockey.TV

