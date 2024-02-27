ECHL Transactions - February 27

Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, February 27, 2024:

Adirondack:

Add Nicholas Blachman, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Zach Walker, F placed on reserve

Allen:

Add Bennett MacArthur, F assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Indy:

Add Ryan Gagnier, F activated from reserve

Delete Matus Spodniak, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

Delete Will Calverley, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/24)

Kansas City:

Add Jake Jaremko,F activated from reserve

Add Bobby Hampton, F activated from reserve

Delete Jared Brandt, D placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Ethan Ritchie, D assigned by Providence

Add Curtis Hall, F assigned from Providence by Boston

Delete Alex Sheehy, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/24)

Delete Alex Kile, F recalled by Lehigh Valley

Newfoundland:

Add Nathan Staios, D assigned by Florida (NHL)

Delete Nolan Dillingham, D recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Isaac Johnson, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Tate Singleton, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Rapid City:

Add Parker Bowman, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Garrett Klotz, F placed on reserve

Reading:

Delete Brayden Guy, F recalled by Springfield

Tulsa:

Add Jimmy Lodge, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Bair Gendunov, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/26)

