ECHL Transactions - February 27
February 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, February 27, 2024:
Adirondack:
Add Nicholas Blachman, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Zach Walker, F placed on reserve
Allen:
Add Bennett MacArthur, F assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Indy:
Add Ryan Gagnier, F activated from reserve
Delete Matus Spodniak, F placed on reserve
Iowa:
Delete Will Calverley, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/24)
Kansas City:
Add Jake Jaremko,F activated from reserve
Add Bobby Hampton, F activated from reserve
Delete Jared Brandt, D placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Ethan Ritchie, D assigned by Providence
Add Curtis Hall, F assigned from Providence by Boston
Delete Alex Sheehy, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/24)
Delete Alex Kile, F recalled by Lehigh Valley
Newfoundland:
Add Nathan Staios, D assigned by Florida (NHL)
Delete Nolan Dillingham, D recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Isaac Johnson, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Tate Singleton, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Rapid City:
Add Parker Bowman, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Garrett Klotz, F placed on reserve
Reading:
Delete Brayden Guy, F recalled by Springfield
Tulsa:
Add Jimmy Lodge, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Bair Gendunov, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/26)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 27, 2024
- ECHL Transactions - February 27 - ECHL
- F Brayden Guy Recalled to Springfield - Reading Royals
- Rush Sign Parker Bowman - Rapid City Rush
- Kile Called Up, Ritchie & Hall Return to Maine - Maine Mariners
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 19 - Idaho Steelheads
- 2024-25 Season Tickets On-Sale Now - Rapid City Rush
- Tulsa Ice Centers Announce Grand Opening of WeStreet Ice Center - Tulsa Oilers
- Fuel Break Attendance Record with Win on Education Day - Indy Fuel
- Ghost Pirates Weekly: February 27 - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Lions Add Offensive Firepower - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Damien Giroux Recalled by AHL Rochester - Jacksonville Icemen
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.