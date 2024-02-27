Ghost Pirates Weekly: February 27
February 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
Wednesday, February 28th at 7:05 p.m. MT @ Rapid City Rush; Friday, March 1st at 7:05 p.m. MT @ Rapid City Rush; Saturday, March 2nd at 7:05 p.m. MT @ Rapid City Rush
NHL Affiliate: Calgary Flames
AHL Affiliate: Calgary Wranglers
Record: 20-30-2-0, 7th in Mountain Division
Record Against the Ghost Pirates in 2023-24: N/A
Point Leader: Alex Aleardi (50)
Stat to Watch: Rookie goaltender Matt Randomsky is first in the league in saves (999) and third in the league in minutes (1907)
Ghost Pirates Stats of the Week:
Since Keltie Jeri-Leon was acquired from Rapid City in January, he has recorded eleven points with Savannah (four goals, seven assists)
Brent Pedersen leads the Ghost Pirates with six game-winning goals (GWG)
Coverage of away games can be found on FloHockey and the Ghost Pirates Mixlr channel.
