2024-25 Season Tickets On-Sale Now

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, is excited to announce season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now!

The Rush have extended their lease with The Monument for the 2024-25 season and remain committed to providing quality, affordable, family-friendly entertainment to the people of western South Dakota for many years to come.

"This is much more than just a hockey team for us," said Rush President Jared Reid. "We remain dedicated to the best fans in the ECHL here in Rapid City and are committed to being positive impacts in our community as well as putting our best foot forward on the ice and around the arena."

As the coming season approaches, the Rush would like to thank all of the corporate partners who have chosen to be linemates with the Rush for this season and beyond. Corporate partners are instrumental in helping the team reach its full potential, and the Rush are grateful to the many partners across the Black Hills.

The Rush also extends their gratitude to the multiple community leaders in our area that remain steadfast in believing in this team and organization for many seasons in Rapid City.

Finally, the Rush thank YOU, our tremendous fans! Your support keeps our team motivated to provide the best product on and off the ice every single night. We are grateful for the home ice advantage you give us 36 times a season and the unwavering passion of the league's best fans.

GETTING YOUR 2024-25 SEASON TICKETS

Season ticket renewals for the 2024-25 season are available now! We're thrilled to have you as a part of our great fan base and can't wait for a brand new season in the Black Hills! Call or email your ticket representative to secure your seats for next year as we continue to build our legacy!

You can secure your seats by putting down a $50 deposit today! Secure your spot for our annual Select-A-Seat event this summer. All deposits will go towards your Season Ticket balance.

12-month gold member payment plans will begin on April 5. Payments for these plans will be processed on your preference of the 5th or 20th of each month and your plan will be automatically renewed for the following season.

Quarterly payment plans will be processed in April, July, October, and January.

Those wishing to pay in full must do so by July 5.

If you have any additional questions, please reach out to:

Zach Nelson - Account Executive - 605-719-7866 - znelson@rapidcityrush.com

Chris Palomo - Account Executive - 605-721-3760 - cpalomo@rapidcityrush.com Alex Lasky - Director of Sales - 605-716-4950 - alasky@rapidcityrush.com

