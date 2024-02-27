Kile Called Up, Ritchie & Hall Return to Maine

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners announced a trio of roster moves on Tuesday, with two players returning from the American Hockey League, and another going up. Defenseman Ethan Ritchie and forward Curtis Hall have returned from the Providence Bruins, while forward Alex Kile was recalled to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Ritchie and Hall were each recalled to Providence last week - Hall on Tuesday and Ritchie on Thursday.

Ritchie, a rookie defenseman has skated in 43 games for Maine this season, scoring five goals and adding eight assists. He's appeared in three games for Providence, scoring one goal. In 18 games for the Mariners this season, Hall has posted 15 points (8 goals, 7 assists). He's appeared in 11 games for Providence this season and 113 in his career, which has all been spent in the Bruins organization following his fourth-round selection in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

Alex Kile was recalled to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for the second time this season. In his third year on an AHL deal with the Phantoms, Kile is closing in on 400 career professional games, having skated in 289 in the ECHL and 100 in the AHL. Kile is the Mariners leading scorer, with 59 points in 48 games. This past Saturday, he broke the Mariners single-season goals record, with his 27th. Kile is the all-time Mariners franchise leader in points, goals, assists, and games played.

The Mariners travel to Norfolk this weekend for a pair of games against the Admirals on Friday and Saturday night. They return home for a 10:30 AM "School Day" game on Tuesday, March 5th vs. Worcester, the first of eight home games in the month. Single game tickets for all regular season home games are on sale at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. More information on ticket packages and group discounts can be found by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. The 2023-2024 season is presented by Hannaford to Go.

