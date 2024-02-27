Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 19

February 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







The Idaho Steelheads picked up four out of a possible six points during a three-in-three weekend down in Tulsa as Captain A.J. White scored his league leading 12th power-play goal of the season Sunday extending his season long point-streak to seven games as he is slated to play in his 400th game as a Steelhead this Saturday.

Idaho (35-14-2-1, 73pts, 0.702) enters this week second place in the Mountain Division, Western Conference, and third in the ECHL trailing the Kansas City Mavericks in the division and conference by six points with 20 games remaining (11 home, 9 away).

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Feb. 28 vs. Utah | 7:10 p.m.

Friday, Mar. 1 vs. Utah | 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, Mar. 2 vs. Utah | 7:10 p.m.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Feb. 23 at Tulsa | 4-3 OTW

Trevor Zins scored 3:30 into overtime from Will Merchant and A.J. White extending the Steelheads point-streak to a season long nine games (8-0-1). Parker Aucoin scored his first professional goal 87 seconds into the game before the Oilers tied things up at 9:45 of the first period. Jordan Kawaguchi made it 2-1 heading into the second period scoring with 3:07 left in the opening frame. Nicholas Canade scored the second period's only goal which came at 6:55 as Idaho took a 3-1 lead into the third period. The Oilers pulled within one finding the back of the net on the power-play 2:40 into the third period and then an even strength goal with 4:04 left in the game eventually forced overtime. Tulsa outshot Idaho 44-23 including 16-3 in the final stanza as Jake Kielly finished the game with 41 saves for his third straight win. The Steelheads saw their power-play goal streak of seven games end finishing 0-for-2 on the man advantage and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill.

Saturday, Feb. 24 at Tulsa | 10-4 Loss

Idaho saw their season long nine game point-streak end as the Oilers put a hault to their five-game overall win streak handing the Steelheads their worst loss of the season. The 10 goals allowed were the most given up in a game in franchise history. The Oilers took a 2-0 lead early in the game scoring 80 seconds apart from one another but 36 seconds later Jade Miller made it a one goal game. With 5:30 left in the frame Colton Kehlerfound the back of the net making it a 2-2 game after the first period. Tulsa found the back of the net five times in the second period, the second time this season Idaho has surrendered five goals in the second period. A.J. White scored his 11th power-play goal of the season just 30 seconds into the third period to make it 7-3. Tulsa then answered with three straight goals taking a 10-3 lead before Demetrios Koumontzis scored his fourth goal in seven games with 66 seconds left in the contest. Idaho was outshot 43-24 as Jake Kielly was pulled after 34:51 allowing six goals on 29 shots. Jared Moe made 10 saves on 14 shots in 25:09 of relief as Idaho finished 1-for-2 on the power-play but just 1-for-4 on the penalty kill.

Sunday, Feb. 25 at Tulsa | 4-2 Win

The Oilers scored with 3:04 remaining in the first period to take a 1-0 lead through 20 minutes of play outshooting the Steelheads 19-6. 5:03 into the second period A.J. White tied the game at 1-1 with his league leading 12th power-play goal of the season from Lynden McCallum and Jordan Kawaguchi. The Steelheads outshot the Oilers 21-3 in the middle frame with the contest even at 1-1. 3:36 into the final stanza Parker Aucoin gave Idaho their first lead of the game from Colin Van Den Hurk and Matt Register but the Oilers tied the game at 2-2 just 3:21 later. Then 1:47 later Trevor Zins gave Idaho back the lead and then 2:52 after the go-ahead goal Willie Knieirm tacked on the insurance goal to make it 4-2. Jake Kielly made 28 saves on 30 shots while the Steelheads outshot the Oilers 38-30. Idaho finished 1-for-4 on the power-play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Idaho is back at the Idaho Central Arena on Wednesday for the first time since Feb. 10 after playing six straight games on the road. You can listen to all three games this week against Utah on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket" and watch on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2).

Idaho is 5-0-1-0 vs. Utah this season and 1-0-1 in Boise after suffering a 6-5 overtime loss back on Feb. 10 as Nathan Burke scored a four-on-three power-play goal with 43 seconds left in the extra session. With 20 games left in the regular season the Steelheads will meet the Grizzlies eight more times (5 home, 3 away).

In the head-to-head series with the Steelheads have been outscored the Grizzlies 27-15 scoring four or more goals in five of the first six games while holding them to under two or fewer goals in four of the six games. Idaho is (5-for-14, 35.7%) on the power-play and (15-for-17, 88.2%) against Utah this season having scored a man advantage goal in four straight contests and allowing one in just one of the last five meetings. The Steelheads put up 50 shots back in that 6-5 overtime loss on Feb. 10, one of three times hitting 50 or more shots, while they average 37 shots per game against Utah. Meanwhile, they're holding Utah to 26.7 shots per game this season.

Wade Murphy who has missed the last five games with an upper body injury is tied for the head-to-head series lead with eight points (3G, 5A) with Ty Pelton-Byce (3G, 5A) who is still on a PTO with the Henderson Silver Knights. Mark Rassell has six goals in six games against Utah this campaign but is on a PTO with the Texas Stars. For the Grizzlies, Nathan Burke (2G, 3A) and Kyle Mayhew (1G, 4A) pace the way having played in all six games.

After the three-in-three weekend in Tulsa, the Steelheads (35-14-2-1, 73pts, 0.702) have a point in 10 of their last 11 games (9-1-1) since Jan. 31 and a record of (12-3-1) over their last 16 games dating back to Jan. 19. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies (24-27-1-0, 49pts, 0.471) picked up a 7-4 win at Kansas City last Friday night before falling 7-5 Saturday and 3-0 Sunday. Utah holds the fourth and final playoff spot with two more points than Allen playing .500 hockey over their last eight games (4-4) since Feb. 9.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION STANDINGS

1. Kansas City Mavericks (38-10-2-1, 79pts, 0.775)

2. Idaho Steelheads (25-14-2-1, 75pts, 0.702)

3. Tulsa Oilers (24-22-5-1, 54pts, 0.519)

4. Utah Grizzlies (24-27-1-0, 49pts, 0.471)

5. Allen Americans (22-25-2-1, 47pts, 0.470)

6. Wichita Thunder (19-26-7-0, 45pts, 0.433)

7. Rapid City Rush (20-30-2-0, 42pts, 0.404)

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

#2 Trevor Zins scored his fourth career goal, first overtime winner, last Friday night and then scored the game winning goal on Sunday... He has two goals in his last three games and a point in five of his last eight games (2G, 3A).

#3 Nicholas Canade is 10 games shy of 100 as a Steelhead... He scored his fourth goal of the season last Friday night.

#6 Wade Murphy has missed the last five games with an upper body injury... His 56 points are tied for fifth in the league while his 22 goals are tied ninth... He is tied for the ECHL lead with a plus-28 rating in 46 games.

#7 Jack Jensen made his professional debut last Friday after signing an ECHL contract last Tuesday (2/20) out of Augustana University... He picked up his first pro point with an assist on Saturday... He played all three games in Tulsa finishing with an assist, plus-two rating, and six shots.

#11 Parker Aucoin has a point in all five games this season (2G, 4A) after signing an ECHL contract out of Carleton University on Feb. 15... He scored his first professional goal last Friday night while also recording an assist... He scored again on Sunday while registering a personal game high five shots.

#13 Francesco Arcuri saw a career high six-game point-streak (2G, 5A) end last Friday night... He tallied an assist on Sunday and has a point in 16 of his last 22 games (7G, 14A) dating back to Dec. 29.

#18 A.J. White extended his point-streak to a season long seven games (4G, 7A) with his 12th power-play goal of the season on Sunday which is tied for the league lead and is a personal season high, he scored 11 in 2021-22 and just four last season... He has 51 points (19G, 32A) in 52 games this season after tallying 49 points (20G, 29A) last season in 70 games... He is slated to play in his 400th game as a Steelhead this Saturday night.

#19 Lynden McCallum made his Idaho debut last Friday night appearing in his first game since Jan. 13, 2023... He played all three games in Tulsa picking up an assist on Sunday.

#21 Colin Van Den Hurk made his professional debut last Friday night after signing an ECHL contract last Tuesday (2/20) out of Lakehead University... He tallied an assist on Sunday.

#23 Demetrios Koumontzis has a three-game point-streak (1G, 2A) and a point in six of his last eight games (4G, 4A) since Feb. 9.

#24 Lincoln Erne has a point in two of his last four games (1G, 1A).

#26 Jade Miller has a point in three of his last five games (1G, 3A).

#28 Will Merchant has a point in three of his last four games (1G, 2A) and in seven of his last nine games (2G, 5A) dating back to Feb. 3. Since re-joining the club from Europe back on Jan. 3 he has appeared in 22 games totaling 15 points (4G, 11A).

#29 Willie Knierim scored last Sunday after missing the previous six games with an upper body injury.

#30 Bryan Thomson remains on the injured reserve list having missed six straight games.

#34 Colton Kehler had a point in two of three games in Tulsa (1G, 1A) and has a point in four of his last eight games (2G, 2A) since Feb. 2.

#35 Jake Kielly has started five straight games in between the crease.

#43 Matt Register is second amongst ECHL defensemen with 43 points and 37 assists while his assists are tied for fifth amongst all league skaters.

TEAM NOTES

GOAL SCORING AT A PREMIUM

Idaho leads the league averaging 4.37 goals for per game having scored a league high 227 through 52 games... Kansas City is the next closest with 214 in 50 games. The Steelheads have scored four or more goals in 40 of 52 games including 10 of their last 11 games and 12 of the last 13 decisions while posting a record of 35-3-1-1 when doing so. Eight different skaters have hit double digits in goals.

SHOOTING GALLERY

Idaho is second in the league averaging 36.87 shots for per game this season. They're 24-10-1-1 when outshooting their opponent and 10-3-1-0 when being outshot. They have tallied 40 or more shots in 20 of 52 games while only not hitting 30 shots 13 times this year, but they've been held under 30 in four of their last five games. Defensively speaking Idaho has given up 40 or more shots in three of their last four games and in four of their last six games.

SURGING POWER-PLAY

Idaho has scored a power-play goal in eight of their last 10 games (10-for-27, 37%) in the month of February. They lead the league (51-for-176, 29%) and are first on the road (29-for-84, 34.5%) while sitting fifth on home ice (22-for-92, 23.9%). On the road they have scored a man advantage goal in six of their last seven games (10-for-27, 37%) and in 11 of their last 13 games (11-for-33, 33.3%). On home ice they have scored in three straight games (4-for-9, 44.4%). Overall, the Steelheads are 24-8-1-1 when scoring a power-play goal and 9-2-1-1 when scoring two or more-man advantage goals in a decision. A.J. White is tied for the league lead with 12 goals and leads Idaho with 22 points while Matt Register is tied for third amongst league defenders with 17 points (3G, 14A).

HOME COOKING

Idaho is tied for fourth in home wins this year with a 15-7-2-1 record. They have sold out in 24 of 25 games including 22 straight having scored four or more goals in 18 outings.

ROAD WARRIORS

Idaho is 20-7 on the road this season having won six of their last seven games and 13 of their last 18 games. The 20 road victories are tied for first in the league with Kansas City (20-2-0-1).

SCORING FIRST

Idaho is tied for third in the league with 29 first goals posting a record of (24-3-1-1).

SHEEN LOOKS TO TIE GRAHAM

Head Coach Everett Sheen is one win away from tying Neil Graham for third all-time in franchise history amongst a Head Coach with 166 wins. In four seasons as Idaho's bench boss Sheen has accumulated a record of 164-75-8-8 while Graham, currently in his fourth full season as Head Coach of the Texas Stars, went 166-91-21-10 in four years as Head Coach of the Steelheads.

CALLED UP

Idaho has five contracted players still on PTO's in the AHL while five different players are on re-call assignment in the AHL.

Mark Rassell signed a PTO with Texas on Feb. 19 and scored a goal in his Stars debut last Friday in a 5-3 loss at Rockford. He had been on a PTO with Calgary earlier this year from Jan.4-Jan.29 playing eight games scoring two goals and adding in assist. Collectively this season he has appeared in 10 games registering four points (3G, 1A) with 18 shots, four penalty minutes, and a minus-two rating. He is Idaho's leading goal scorer this year with 29 which ranks second in the league while he totaled 43 points (29G, 14A) in 39 ECHL games this season.

Jack Becker picked up his first AHL point of the season assisting on Rassell's goal Friday night. He signed his first PTO with Texas on Jan.26 playing two games before being released on Jan.28. Becker then signed another PTO with the Stars on Jan.29 and has appeared in 10 games on the season with Texas recording one assist, six shots, six penalty minutes, and a minus-one rating. In 39 ECHL games this year he has totaled 37 points (16G, 21A).

Ty Pelton-Byce has been on three different PTO's this season most recently signing with the Henderson on Feb.22 playing for the Silver Knights last Friday in a 4-0 loss at Colorado and a 2-0 loss the following night. He signed his first PTO of the year with San Jose on Feb.21 and was released on Feb.24 after not appearing in a game with the Barracuda. Pelton-Byce then signed a PTO with Texas on Feb.26 and played two games before being released on Feb.28. He has appeared in four AHL games this season with three shots, two penalty minutes, and a minus-one rating. In 41 ECHL games this season his 47 points are third on the Steelheads while his 34 assists are tied for second.

Patrick Kudla has been on two PTO's this season most recently signing with Calgary on Feb.18. He played in the Wranglers 5-2 loss at Manitoba on Friday and 4-2 defeat the following night. He signed his first PTO with Syracuse on Jan.7 appearing in four games before being released on Jan.25. He has appeared in six AHL games this season with four shots, two penalty minutes, and a minus-three rating. His 41 points with Idaho this year are tied for third amongst ECHL defenders while his 34 assists are fourth in 43 games.

Cody Haiskanen has been on three PTO's this season most recently signing with San Jose on Feb.15. He appeared in the Barracuda's 7-3 win on Feb.17 and in Saturday's 5-2 loss vs. Abbotsford. Haiskanen signed his first PTO of the season with Ontario on Dec.4 playing four games before being released on Dec.14. He then signed his second PTO with the Reign on Jan.5 before being released on Feb.14. This season he has played 20 games in the AHL (18 Ontario, 2 San Jose) recording three points (1G, 2A) with 22 shots, six penalty minutes, and a minus-one rating. He has appeared in 27 ECHL games tallying 13 points (2G, 11A) with a plus-15 rating.

Keaton Mastrodonato has been on a re-call assignment with the Texas Stars since Jan.14 and has appeared in 14 games scoring two goals. He has appeared in 36 games for Idaho with his 20 goals ranking second amongst all ECHL rookies while adding 15 assists.

Ben Zloty was re-called by Texas on Feb.19 but hasn't appeared in game action with the Stars yet. In 34 games with Idaho he has produced 19 points (7G, 12A).

Jake Murray has been on his re-call assignment since Dec.7 and has appeared in 13 games with Texas. He has skated in 13 games with Idaho recording four points (1G, 3A) with his last game coming on Dec.6.

Dawson Barteaux has been on a re-call assignment with Manitoba since Dec.14 and has played 22 games for the Moose logging six points (4G, 2A). With Idaho he has skated in 15 games recording 13 points (3G, 10A) with a plus-19 rating but hasn't appeared in a game since Dec.13.

Dylan Wells began the season under an ECHL contract and signed a PTO with Tucson on Nov.23. He then signed an AHL contract with the Roadrunners on Jan.24 and has appeared in 10 AHL games posting a (5-3-2) record with a 3.10 goals against average, a .899 save percentage, and one shutout. With the Steelheads he won all seven games he started with a 2.88 goals against average and a .908 save percentage.

ACTIVE STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Wade Murphy (22) - Tied Ninth in ECHL

Assists: Matt Register (37) - Tied Fifth in ECHL

Points: Wade Murphy (56) - Tied Fifth in ECHL

Plus/Minus: Wade Murphy (+28) - Tied First in ECHL

PIMs: Nick Canade (80)

PPGs: A.J. White (12) - Tied First in ECHL

GWGs: Wade Murphy (5) - Tied Fourth in the ECHL

Shots: Wade Murphy (176)

Wins: Bryan Thomson (16) - Tied Fifth in ECHL

GAA: Bryan Thomson (2.88)

SV%: Bryan Thomson (.908)

Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.