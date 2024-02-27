Tulsa Ice Centers Announce Grand Opening of WeStreet Ice Center

TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa Ice Centers and WeStreet Ice Center announced Tuesday that the much-anticipated Grand Opening of Tulsa's new 140,000-square-foot premier entertainment and dining complex will be on Saturday, March 9.

The grand opening - which is open to the public - begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, running until 6 p.m. There will be free public skating, free food, prize giveaways, fun kids' activities, discounts on merchandise, drawings for free food and drink and much more during the event.

"We are very excited to be opening the new WeStreet Ice Center," said Andy Scurto owner of Tulsa Ice Centers. "It is an amazing facility with so much more to enjoy beyond the ice! We want everyone to come out and experience the fun and entertainment available at WeStreet."

More than just an ice rink, WeStreet Ice Center is home to Puck's Sports Bar and Grill, presented by Yuengling, a full-service sports bar and grill. The sprawling facility also hosts Tulsa's only full hockey pro shop, multiple game simulator rooms and an arcade on the second level. Puck's Sports Bar and Grill, presented by Yuengling with views of both full-size ice sheets, will be hosting food and drink specials during the event.

The cutting-edge venue is also the official practice facility of the Tulsa Oilers, home arena to Oklahoma State University's collegiate hockey team and the Tulsa Jr. Oilers - a Jr. A program beginning play in the 2024-25 in the NA3HL. In addition, WeStreet Ice Center joins the Oilers Ice Center as the home of all ice sports and activities in Northeastern Oklahoma for individuals of all ages and skill levels.

The WeStreet Ice Center is also the perfect location for an array of events, ranging from private parties and corporate events to national events such as the World Axe and Knife Throwing Contest, taking place at WeStreet Ice Center from April 18-20.

More information will be available at the event.

