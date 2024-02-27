F Brayden Guy Recalled to Springfield

February 27, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release









Reading Royals forward Brayden Guy

(Reading Royals) Reading Royals forward Brayden Guy(Reading Royals)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that forward Brayden Guy has been recalled from his loan to Reading by the Springfield Thunderbirds.

Guy, 22, registered 10 points (6g-4a) in 33 games for the Royals this season. The Brampton, Ontario native, under an American Hockey League contract with Springfield, was acquired by the Royals from the Orlando Solar Bears on November 26, 2023.

Royals Upcoming:

The Royals host the Wheeling Nailers to open a five-game homestand at Santander Arena on Wednesday, February 28 at 7 PM. The home game is a Wild Wednesday promotional game featuring concession and ticket deals including $2 beer at select locations on the concourse, Buy One, Get One College Student tickets, and $6.10 Orange Zone tickets! College students can claim their BOGO ticket deal at the box office at Santander Arena!

Order tickets: royalshockey.com/tickets

-

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.