Lightning Reassign Jaydon Dureau to Solar Bears from Crunch

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears announced today the Tampa Bay Lightning of the National Hockey League (NHL) have reassigned forward Jaydon Dureau to the Hockey Club from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Dureau, 22, has appeared in 29 games this season for the Solar Bears, scoring five goals and 12 assists. Dureau skated in 13 AHL games for the Crunch this season, earning one goal and one assist.

Prior to his professional career, the White City, Saskatchewan native played in 207 games in the Western Hockey League for the Portland Winterhawks, scoring 196 points on 65 goals and 131 assists.

Dureau was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the fifth round, 147th overall, at the 2020 NHL Draft.

NEXT HOME GAMES: The Solar Bears host the Maine Mariners for their only trip to AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Wednesday, March 22. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m.

Orlando welcomes the Jacksonville Icemen back to AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Friday, March 24. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m.

