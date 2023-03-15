Game Preview: Stingrays at Icemen, March 15 at 7:00 PM

The South Carolina Stingrays continue their 2022-23 campaign tonight as they head to VyStar Veterans Memorial for the final road battle with the Jacksonville Icemen this season.

LAST TIME OUT

The Everblades jumped out to a 1-0 lead at the end of the opening stanza and added a pair of tallies in the second frame for a 3-0 lead heading into the final period. Anthony Del Gaizo netted his third goal in the last three games for the sole Stingrays tally of the night in a 3-1 defeat at Hertz Arena.

ALL-TIME SERIES

South Carolina has an overall record of 29-28-6-0 in 63 all-time regular-season meetings with the Icemen since their inaugural season in 2017-18. The Stingrays are 2-4-1 against the Icemen this season after falling in the last three battles. South Carolina has split the season series on the road, going 1-1 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena including a 6-3 win on January 20th.

SCOUTING THE ICEMEN

Jacksonville is currently the top team in the South Division recording 76 points with a record of 36-17-3-1 in 57 games this season. While having one of the best defenses of the season, the team uses aggressive forechecking and consistent puck movement in the attacking zone to tire out the opposing team, resulting in fewer offensive chances. The Iceman are led in net by goaltender Parker Gahagan, who has shut out his opponents in back-to-back contests and now has a goal-less streak of nearly 138 minutes.

HEAT THINGS UP

The Icemen are one of the top defensive teams in the league, allowing only 27.86 shots per game and allowing 2.75 goals per game. During the February 18th matchup, the Stingrays turned up the heat and posted 39 shots on Parker Gahagen and the Icemen, the second most Jacksonville has given up in a game this season.

MICHAEL KIM RETURNS

Defenseman Michael Kim is back from his third stint with the Hershey Bears where he recorded one assist in a game on March 3rd against the Toronto Marlies. In two games with Hershey this year, Kim has assisted on two goals. Kim is having a career year in his first season in the Lowcountry, posting career highs with 27 points on five goals and 22 assists. Kim has been crucial on the power play as well, tallying 12 assists on the man advantage.

Upcoming 5-Game Schedule

South Carolina at Greenville - Friday, March 17 at 7:05 p.m.

Savannah at South Carolina - Saturday, March 18 at 6:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina - Sunday, March 19 at 3:05 p.m.

Maine at South Carolina - Saturday, March 25 at 6:05 p.m.

Maine at South Carolina - Sunday, March 26 at 3:05 p.m.

