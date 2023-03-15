Michael Kim Re-Assigned by Hershey

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that defenseman Michael Kim has been re-assigned to South Carolina by Hershey.

Kim, 27, returns to the Lowcountry following his third recall by the Bears this season where he tallied two assists in two games. The puck-moving defenseman brings offensive upside to the Stingrays where he is second among defensemen on the team with 27 points and 22 assists while co-leading the defensemen with five goals scored. During Kim's tenure in South Carolina, he has been slotted in on both the power play and penalty kill while playing top pair minutes. Kim's rights were traded to the Stingrays from the Maine Mariners in exchange for Nick Isaacson this past offseason.

Over the course of the past four seasons, the native of Toronto, ON accumulated 79 points on 11 goals and 68 assists in 161 career ECHL games with the Wheeling Nailers, Jacksonville Icemen, Maine Mariners, and the Stingrays. Kim has also spent 51 games in the AHL with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Springfield Thunderbirds, and Bears where the defenseman assisted on 12 goals.

The Stingrays head to VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena tonight for a 7:00 p.m. battle with the top seed in the South Division, the Jacksonville Icemen.

