Manon Rhéaume, the First Woman to Play an NHL Game, Set to Headline Women in Sports Night in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, ECHL affiliate of the LA Kings, announced today that Manon Rhéaume, the first woman to play in the NHL, will headline the club's Wonder Woman in Sports Night presented by Anderson University on March 31.

Rhéaume became a beacon for women in professional sports in 1992, when she became the first woman to play in any of the major North American sports leagues, appearing in goal for the Tampa Bay Lightning during a preseason game against the St. Louis Blues. Following here breakthrough, the Quebec native helped Canada to a pair of World Championship gold medals in 1992 and 1994 and a silver medal at the 1998 Olympic Games. Today, Rhéaume is a Hockey Operations/Prospect Advisor for the LA Kings, a role she earned in July of 2022.

"I am looking forward to attending Wonder Woman in Sports Night in Greenville, said Rhéaume. "The most satisfying part of my journey is to have the ability to inspire young girls to follow their dreams with my story."

The Swamp Rabbits will celebrate Rhéaume and other local women in sports throughout the evening which begins when doors open at 6 p.m. with a special Women in Sports sticker giveaway to the first 1,500 fans in attendance. Sonya Bryson-Kirksey, the anthem singer for the Tampa Bay Lightning will sing a rendition "God Bless America" during the first intermission, followed by a parade of girls youth hockey players from the Greater Greenville Hockey Association.

The Swamp Rabbits host South Division rivals, the Florida Everblades, beginning at 7:05 p.m. during the evening.

