Growlers Survive Scare in 5-4 OT Win Over Thunder
March 15, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers picked up their 40th win of the season in a 5-4 overtime midweek victory over the Adirondack Thunder on Wednesday night at Mary Brown's Centre.
Leading 4-2 with less than a minute remaining in regulation, the Growlers conceded twice in the final 43 seconds. Luckily for the hosts, Zach O'Brien would seal the second point and the win as he finished on the breakaway with 91 seconds left in OT.
These two teams face off again on Friday night at 7 pm.
Three Stars:
1. NFL - Z. O'Brien
2. NFL - B. Budgell
3. ADK - S. Harper
