Grizzlies Sign Defenseman Jacob Semik
March 15, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have signed former Arizona State University defenseman Jacob Semik. In a separate roster move the Grizzlies released defenseman Joey Colatarci.
Semik played at Arizona State for 4 seasons from 2019-2023. With the Sun Devils he appeared in 134 games over 4 seasons, scoring 3 goals and 27 assists. In the recently completed 2022-23 season Semik was a +9 and had 9 assists in 39 games in his senior season. Semik was an alternate captain for ASU over the last 2 seasons.
Prior to his college days Semik played with the USHL's Dubuque Fighting Saints from 2016-2019. He also played in 5 games with the USA U-17 team back in the 2016-17 season.
Colatarci appeared in 85 games with the Grizzlies over a 2 year period. He scored 2 goals and 7 assists and had a +6 rating in 55 games in the 2021-2022 season. Joey played in 30 games in the 2022-2023 campaign.
Semik will wear number 40 for the Grizzlies, who are on the road at Allen for games on Thursday and Friday at 6:05 pm and Sunday at 1:05 pm. Utah returns to Maverik Center for a 3 game series against the Cincinnati Cyclones on March 22, 24 at 7:10 pm and Sunday, March 26th at 3:10 pm. March 24th is Military Night. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.
