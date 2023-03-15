ECHL Transactions - March 15
March 15, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, March 15, 2023:
Adirondack:
Add Ivan Chukarov, D activated from reserve
Allen:
Add Jakov Novak, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Eric Williams, D activated from reserve
Delete Jakov Novak, F placed on reserve
Delete Dalton Skelly, D placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Nicholas Latinovich, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Evan Fitzpatrick, G recalled to Charlotte by Florida (NHL)
Delete Robert Calisti, D recalled by Charlotte
Delete Kobe Roth, F traded to Kalamazoo
Greenville:
Delete Joe Gatenby, D recalled by Ontario
Idaho:
Add Janis Svanenbergs, F activated from reserve
Delete Zach Walker, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Finn Evans, F signed ATO, added to active roster
Delete Jared Thomas, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Kalamazoo:
Delete Logan Lambdin, F traded to Florida
Delete Max Humitz, F traded to South Carolina
Maine:
Add Stan Basistyy, G added as EBUG
Newfoundland:
Add Jack Badini, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Orrin Centazzo, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Keith Petruzzelli, G activated from reserve
Add Chris Martenet, D activated from reserve
Delete Jordan Escott, F placed on reserve
Delete Taylor Egan, D placed on reserve
Delete Brennan Kapcheck, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/12)
Delete Luke Cavallin, G recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Norfolk:
Add Troy Kobryn, G signed ATO, added to active roster
Add Griffin Lunn, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Dean Yakura, F placed on reserve
Delete Eric Cooley, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/11)
Orlando:
Add Tyler Bird, F returned from loan to San Jose (AHL)
Delete Dmitri Semykin, D placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Michael Kim, D assigned by Hershey
Delete Chase Stewart, D placed on reserve
Delete Alexandre Fortin, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/9)
Delete Evan Wardley, D traded to Kalamazoo
Toledo:
Add Cayden Cahill, F signed contract, added to active roster
Wheeling:
Delete Sean Josling, F recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Delete Sean Josling, F ECHL playing rights traded to Florida
