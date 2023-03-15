ECHL Transactions - March 15

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, March 15, 2023:

Adirondack:

Add Ivan Chukarov, D activated from reserve

Allen:

Add Jakov Novak, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Eric Williams, D activated from reserve

Delete Jakov Novak, F placed on reserve

Delete Dalton Skelly, D placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Nicholas Latinovich, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Evan Fitzpatrick, G recalled to Charlotte by Florida (NHL)

Delete Robert Calisti, D recalled by Charlotte

Delete Kobe Roth, F traded to Kalamazoo

Greenville:

Delete Joe Gatenby, D recalled by Ontario

Idaho:

Add Janis Svanenbergs, F activated from reserve

Delete Zach Walker, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Finn Evans, F signed ATO, added to active roster

Delete Jared Thomas, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Kalamazoo:

Delete Logan Lambdin, F traded to Florida

Delete Max Humitz, F traded to South Carolina

Maine:

Add Stan Basistyy, G added as EBUG

Newfoundland:

Add Jack Badini, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Orrin Centazzo, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Keith Petruzzelli, G activated from reserve

Add Chris Martenet, D activated from reserve

Delete Jordan Escott, F placed on reserve

Delete Taylor Egan, D placed on reserve

Delete Brennan Kapcheck, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/12)

Delete Luke Cavallin, G recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Norfolk:

Add Troy Kobryn, G signed ATO, added to active roster

Add Griffin Lunn, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Dean Yakura, F placed on reserve

Delete Eric Cooley, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/11)

Orlando:

Add Tyler Bird, F returned from loan to San Jose (AHL)

Delete Dmitri Semykin, D placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Michael Kim, D assigned by Hershey

Delete Chase Stewart, D placed on reserve

Delete Alexandre Fortin, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/9)

Delete Evan Wardley, D traded to Kalamazoo

Toledo:

Add Cayden Cahill, F signed contract, added to active roster

Wheeling:

Delete Sean Josling, F recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Delete Sean Josling, F ECHL playing rights traded to Florida

