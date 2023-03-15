Walinski Scores First Pro Goal, Gladiators Beat Swamp Rabbits

Greenville Swamp Rabbits' Benjamin Freeman and Atlanta Gladiators' Kaid Oliver in action

DULUTH, GA - Mitch Walinski scored his first professional goal, Sang-Hoon Shin remained red hot with two more markers and Tyler Harmon remained undefeated as the Atlanta Gladiators (31-23-5-1) defeated the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (32-19-7-1) by a score of 5-4 on Tuesday night at Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia.

First Star: Mitch Walinski (ATL) - 1 goal

Second Star: Sanghoon Shin (ATL) - 2 goals

Third Star: Cody Sylvester (ATL) - 3 assists

Greenville opened the scoring just five minutes into the contest to grab the 1-0 lead (5:00).

The Gladiators found an equalizing goal early in the second period to tie the game 1-1 (1:22). Gabe Guertler won an offensive zone faceoff, and fed the puck to Noah Laaouan who wired home his 8th goal of the season to tie the game up.

The Swamp Rabbits grabbed a 2-1 lead just past the midway point of the second period (11:12).

Atlanta capitalized on a powerplay just four minutes later to tie the game at two (15:12). Sang-Hoon Shin finished off a tic-tac-toe play for his 23rd goal of the season - remaining red hot with six goals over his last six games.

A late goal in the second period from the Swamp Rabbits made the score 3-2 Greenville (17:02).

Atlanta did not give an edge to Greenville as they scored right off the faceoff to tie the game once again (17:12). Mike Pelech drove hard to the Swamp Rabbits net and sent home his 11th goal of the season making it 3-3.

The Gladiators grabbed their first lead of the night just before the five-minute mark of the third period to go ahead 4-3 (4:20). Mitch Walinski danced around a Greenville defender and fired home his first professional goal.

With 1:11 remaining in the game Greenville pulled their goaltender and Sang-Hoon Shin made them pay, increasing Atlanta's lead to 5-3 (18:53). Cody Sylvester bumped the puck ahead to Shin who sent the puck into the empty net for his second goal of the night and 24th of the year.

Greenville scored a late goal to cut their deficit to 5-4 (19:54).

Tyler Harmon made 26 saves on 29 shots in the victory for Atlanta, picking up his third win in his third game. Meanwhile, Ryan Bednard made 35 saves on 39 shots in the loss for Greenville.

