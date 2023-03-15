Norfolk Falls to Wheeling in High-Scoring Matchup

March 15, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release







In a common trend to the previous matchups between the teams this season, the first period saw considerable action. Wheeling started the scoring with 13:33 to play on a goal by Brooklyn Kalmikov. Wheeling added two more goals from Kalmikov and Jordan Frasca before the end of the opening period to take a three-goal advantage heading into the first intermission. Darren McCormick got the Admirals on the board, scoring just 18 seconds into the second period. Ryan Foss had a breakaway attempt that Tommy Nappier stifled until Ian White collected the rebound and fed it back to Foss, who then tipped it home to draw the Admirals back within one. Wheeling was able to re-extend their lead with 1:44 left in the period to go up by two goals going into the third period. The third period saw the most action of all, with lots of goals, penalties, and fights. Kalmikov scored once again less than two minutes in on a power play goal. Wheeling added two more goals until Todd Burgess scored on the power play for the Admirals. Burgess scored once more with 4:18 to go to cut Wheeling's lead to three. Tyler Drevitch scored his second of the night on the final goal of the game to give Wheeling eight goals.

ADMIRABLE ADMIRALS

Todd Burgess - With two goals in the third period, Burgess was able to give some life to the Admirals offense that they will look to carry with them heading into this weekend. Burgess now has 22 points this season, and 10 goals.

Ryan Foss - With a goal and an assist on Wednesday night, Foss was another bright spot on a dim night. Foss is tied for first on the team in points with 33 on the season.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Admirals are back in action this weekend as they take on the Wheeling Nailers two more times. Friday night is the first Virginia Beach City Series night, presented by Langley Federal Credit Union and WAVY TV 10. Pregame coverage starts at 6:45 pm with puck drop at 7:05.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.