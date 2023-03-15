Thunder Announces Joint Partnership to Donate Shoes to Children

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today a joint partnership with the GFFT Foundation, Whiskey Dicks Bar & Grill, and The Pando Initiative to donate 100 pairs of shoes to local children in transition and a chance to meet Christian Okoye at our game on Saturday, March 18.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for these kids to meet an NFL legend and enjoy a Thunder game at no cost.

"I believe the gift of shoes is important for at risk children," commented Okoye, "I grew up in a poor family, and my Christmas present every year is a pair of shoes. Which I very much appreciated."

When Okoye was a young boy, he lived in a very low-income household in Nigeria. All he would receive each year was a singular pair of shoes. Okoye has made it his mission to give back to those in need throughout his life and is often in the Kansas City community for Christmas givebacks. He feels lucky to have an opportunity like this to partner together to help many people in our local area.

The Thunder returns to action on Friday, March 17 with a trip to Independence, Missouri to face the Kansas City Mavericks.

