Lexington vs. San Antonio FC - Game Highlights

March 29, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington Sporting Club YouTube Video







Jake LaCava scored the winner eight minutes from time as San Antonio FC rallied from a two-goal deficit to take a 3-2 victory against Lexington SC at Lexington SC Stadium, with Jimmy Medranda and Jorge Hernández also finding the net for SAFC after Nick Firmino and Cory Burke had put the hosts on top.

