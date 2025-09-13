Lexington SC vs. Orange County SC - Game Highlights
Published on September 12, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington Sporting Club YouTube Video
Forster Ajago scored a second-half equalizer to earn Lexington SC a 1-1 draw against Orange County SC at Lexington SC Stadium after Bryce Jamison had put the visitors ahead late in the first half.
