Lexington SC vs. Orange County SC - Game Highlights

Published on September 12, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington Sporting Club YouTube Video







Forster Ajago scored a second-half equalizer to earn Lexington SC a 1-1 draw against Orange County SC at Lexington SC Stadium after Bryce Jamison had put the visitors ahead late in the first half.







