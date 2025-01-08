Lewandowski Gets Overtime Winner in Bloomington

January 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington, IL - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Bloomington Bison at Grossinger Motors Arena in overtime with a final score of 4-3.

The Walleye went 3/3 on the power play and 4/4 on the penalty kill. Mitch Lewandowski got two goals and Brandon Hawkins assisted every Walleye goal.

How it Happened:

The first period remained scoreless until 18:42 after a Jalen Smereck slapshot that broke the scoreless tie and put the Fish up by 1 going into the second period.

Bloomington responded just 0:57 in and tied it at 1 goal a piece.

The Bison added another one shorthanded at 6:13 to give them a 2-1 lead.

The lead was short lived as 39 seconds later, Mitch Lewandowski did what he does best and responded with a PPG to tie the game at 2-2.

Toledo went on the power play with 2:22 left in the second period. The Walleye capitalized and Trenton Bliss scored on a deflection off a shot from Jalen Smereck to make it a 3-2 game.

Bloomington tied it at 5:12 of the 3rd period and the game remained tied through the end of regulation and this one was going to be settled in overtime.

Toledo went on another power play near the end of the overtime period. Mitch Lewandowski got his second goal of the night and won it for the Walleye in Bloomington.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1. TOL - B. Hawkins (4A)

2. BLM - B. McLaughlin (1G, 1A)

3. BLM - C. Berger (1G, 1A)

What's Next:

The Walleye will finish out the home-and-home against the Bloomington Bison at the Huntington Center on Friday night for Red Wings Affiliation night. Puck drop is set for 7:15 p.m.

