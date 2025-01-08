Americans Open a Busy Week Tonight at Home

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (9-17-5-0), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, face the Wichita Thunder (19-12-2-1) tonight at 7:10 PM CST at CUTX Event Center. This is the first of three meetings this week between two teams. The Americans ended their long losing streak last Saturday afternoon in Kansas City.

Last Time Out: The Allen Americans split the weekend series with the Kansas City Mavericks, winning on Saturday afternoon at Cable Dahmer Arena, by a score of 5-2 in front of a small crowd in Missouri. The game was moved from a 6:05 PM start to a 2:05 PM puck drop due to the winter storm predicted for Kansas City on Saturday evening. The Americans jumped on the Mavs early as Brayden Watts scored his first of the game just 33 seconds into the opening period with his 10th goal of the season. Kyle Crnkovic had the lone Allen assist. At the 2:14 mark of the opening frame Brayden Watts scored again, his second of the game and 11th goal of the season unassisted, as Kansas City Mavericks defenseman Josh Thrower made a bad pass in front of his own net that ended up on the stick of Watts who made the Mavericks pay for their mistake and Allen grabbed a 2-0 lead. Brayden Watts completed the natural hat trick early in the second period at the 1:23 mark with his 12th of the year. His hat trick goal turned out to be the game winner for Allen. Spencer Asuchak (9), and Kyle Crnkovic (7) had the other goals for Allen, as the Americans top line provided all the offense needed for the Americans to get their ninth win of the season and jump out of the basement in the Mountain Division. The Americans are two points behind sixth place Rapid City

Wilson notches two-assist game : Americans defenseman Hudson Wilson, had the primary assist on two of the five Allen goals on Saturday afternoon, assisting on Spencer Asuchak's ninth goal of the season, and Kyle Crnkovic's empty net goal in the third period. It was his first multi-point game of the year, and his first assist since November 21st in Tulsa. Wilson has five points in 24 games this season (1 goal and 4 assists).

Richardson sharp in Allen win: Luke Richardson made the start on Saturday afternoon and stopped 46 of 48 shots faced to earn his second win in an Americans sweater. The 46 saves made by Richardson is a season high. He improved to 3-3-0 overall with a 0.922 save percentage.

Watts Hat Trick: Brayden Watts hat trick on Saturday afternoon, was the second hat trick by an Americans player this year. Easton Brodzinski had the other on November 2nd in Utah. Watts had the second four-point game of the season on Saturday afternoon. He finished the game a plus five which is also a season high. It was the first Hat Trick of his professional career.

Comparing Allen and Wichita

Allen Americans:

Home: 2-9-4

Away: 7-8-1

Overall: 9-17-5

Last 10: 2-7-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (12) Brayden Watts

Assists: (20) Brayden Watts

Points: (32) Brayden Watts

+/-: (4) Cole Fraser

PIM's: (53) Artyom Kulakov

Wichita Thunder:

Home: 12-8-1-1

Away: 7-4-1-0

Overall: 19-12-2-1

Last 10: 6-2-1-1

Wichita Thunder Leaders:

Goals: (15) Michal Stinil

Assists: (25) Peter Bates

Points: (38) Michal Stinil

+/-: (+21) Peter Bates

PIM's (52) Dillon Boucher

