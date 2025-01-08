Wichita Heads to Texas Tonight to Face Allen

Wichita Thunder forward Peter Bates (center) vs. the Allen Americans

ALLEN, TX - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, begins a busy week tonight at 7:10 p.m. on the road at Credit Union of Texas Event Center against Allen.

This is the seventh meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Americans. All-time, Wichita is 60-93-14 against Allen and 30-49-6 on the road against the Americans.

The Thunder and the Americans will face each other three times in the next four days. After tonight, the series will head back north to Kansas.

Wichita is coming off a 5-1 loss on Sunday to Iowa. Allen knocked off Kansas City on Saturday afternoon, 5-2.

The Thunder are in third place in the Mountain Division with 41 points. The Americans are in seventh place with 23 points.

Leading the way in the season-series for Allen is Spencer Asuchak, who has 10 points (1g, 9a) in six games. Former Thunder captain Brayden Watts has six points (3g, 3a) in six games against Wichita.

Anson Thornton has logged the most minutes in net for the Americans against the Thunder. He is 0-3-1 with a 4.39 goals-against average and .871 save percentage in the season-series. Luke Richardson is 1-0-0 in two appearances with a 1.23 goals-against average and .943 save percentage.

Peter Bates and Kobe Walker are leading the way for Wichita. Bates has seven points (3g, 4a) in six games against Allen. Walker has seven assists. Mitchell Russell has six points (3g, 3a) in five games against the Americans.

Gabriel Carriere has faced Allen twice so far this season. He is 2-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and a .969 save percentage. Trevor Gorsuch is 0-1-0 in one appearance with a 3.06 goals-against average and .900 save percentage.

