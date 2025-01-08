Swamp Rabbits Suffer Defeat in Road Finale

January 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits forward Carter Savoie and goaltender Jacob Ingham

(JACKSONVILLE, Fla.) - Chris Grando notched a hat trick and an assist in the first two periods of the game to give the Jacksonville Icemen a hot start, downing the Greenville Swamp Rabbits by a 5-2 score on Wednesday night. The loss ends a four-game road trip for the Swamp Rabbits, who finished their swing with a 2-1-1-0 record.

Much like their earlier showdown in the trip, the Icemen jumped out to an early multi-goal lead. Chris Grando paced the Icemen with both ignitions of the goal lamp, beginning with a wraparound on the near post of Jacob Ingham, in net for the Swamp Rabbits. Just 4:12 into the game, Grando took the puck from behind the net and squeaked it past Ingham, putting Jacksonville up 1-0 (Garrett Van Whye and Olivier Nadeau assisted). Just 3:20 later, Grando was at it again following a blocker save by Ingham on one of his three first period shots. He followed up his rebound and slipped it past Ingham on his blocker side of the net, doubling the lead to 2-0 for the Icemen at 7:32 of the first (Van Whye had the lone assist).

The Swamp Rabbits got on the board in the second, but Jacksonville doubled its goal output to maintain a three-goal lead heading into the third. On the first Swamp Rabbits power play of the game, Chris Grando broke up the ice on a shorthanded two-on-one rush. Grando elected to hang on a shoot, beating Ingham off the post and in to complete his hat trick and give the Icemen a 3-0 lead at 3:51 of the second (Ivan Chukarov assisted). Exactly 27 seconds later on the same power play, the Swamp Rabbits found a response in transition. At 4:18, Colton Young started a sequence with Bryce Brodzinski from neutral ice into the Icemen zone, with Brodzinski holding court and control. Brodzinski slipped it through traffic to the slot and found Carter Savoie, who buried his chance past Icemen goalie Matt Vernon to cut the deficit to 3-1. Jacksonville added a fourth when Ingham stick checked a puck in front of his own net, but was collected by Olivier Nadeau, slipping it by Ingham to make it a 4-1 Icemen lead with 5:23 left in the frame (Van Whye and Grando assisted).

Both teams traded one more each in the final frame before Jacksonville took the win. Zach Jordan scored on a faceoff with 5:17 left in the game, firing a shot after a few touches off a body and past Ingham, ballooning the Icemen lead to 5-1 (Brody Crane and Derek Lodermeier assisted). Off the ensuing center ice draw, Mikael Robidoux was called for a cross check that put the Swamp Rabbits to their second penalty kill, but the Swamp Rabbits found a late marker despite the disadvantage. With 4:47 remaining, 30 seconds after Jacksonville scored, Parker Berge and Austin Saint went two-on-one, with Berge dishing to Saint for his second shorthanded strike of the season, bringing the game to its 5-2 finish in favor of the Icemen.

Jacob Ingham suffered the defeat in his third start of four on the trip, turning away 33 of 38 shots (5-4-0-1). The Swamp Rabbits finished the road trip 2-1-1-0 against Orlando (1-0-1-0) and Jacksonville (1-1-0-0).

The Swamp Rabbits now transition their five-games-in-six-nights stretch back home for a "three-in-three", beginning with a showdown against the in-state rival South Carolina Stingrays. Puck drop for Friday, January 10th, is slated for 7:05 p.m. EST at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Friday's game is our annual "Stick It To Cancer Night", presented by Bon Secours, featuring a specialty lavender jersey that will be auctioned off after the game, with proceeds benefitting the Bon Secours St. Francis Foundation.

