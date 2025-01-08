Admirals Bring Back Forward Gehrett Sargis

January 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced on Wednesday morning they have officially signed forward Gehrett Sargis to a Standard Player Contract. Admirals forwards Brandon Osmundson (L) and Gehrett Sargis (R), celebrate after a Norfolk goal in Game 1 of the North Division Semifinals on April 17, 2024 | Photo: Trois-Rivieres Lions

Sargis, 35, returns to the Admirals after playing in 21 regular season games with Norfolk last year, posting 16 points (9g, 7a). The Illinois native signed with the Admirals on February 2, 2024 and made his debut later that day against the Toledo Walleye.

The 5-foot-11, 205-pound forward also skated in eight games during the Kelly Cup Playoffs for the Admirals, finishing with four points (3g, 1a).

Prior to his arrival in Norfolk, Sargis played for three seasons under current Admirals head coach Jeff Carr with the Knoxville Ice Bears (SPHL) (2017-2020). He has played on two SPHL championship teams in his career (2021 and 2023 - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 8, 2025

Admirals Bring Back Forward Gehrett Sargis - Norfolk Admirals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.