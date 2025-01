ECHL Transactions - January 8

January 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, January 8, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Allen:

Ayodele Adeniye, D

Indy:

Brandon Burlon, D

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Wheeling:

Sam Ruffin, F (from Adirondack)

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add Savva Smirnov, F signed contract

delete Benjamin Lindberg, D placed on reserve

Allen:

add Will Gavin, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Artem Kulakov, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

Atlanta:

add Christian Hausinger, D activated from reserve

delete Brenden Datema, D placed on reserve

Bloomington:

add Zack Hoffman, D acquired from Rapid City 1/6

add Patrick Bajkov, F acquired from Rapid City 1/6

add Gavin Gould, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Case McCarthy, D placed on reserve

delete Sam Coatta, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

add Landon Cato, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Elijah Vilio, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Marko Sikic, F placed on reserve

delete Ty Voit, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Florida:

add Tarun Fizer, F assigned by Springfield

add Cole Moberg, D signed contract

add Will Cranley, G activated from 3-day injured reserve

add Kyle Betts, F activated from reserve

delete Kade Landry, D placed on reserve

delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on reserve

delete Riese Zmolek, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Tyler Kobryn, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete David Tendeck, G placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Michael O'Leary, F suspended by Florida 1/5

Idaho:

add Tomas Sholl, G activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Ben Kraws, G placed on reserve

Indy:

add C.J. McGee, D acquired from Orlando 1/6

add D.J. King, D assigned by Rockford (a.m.)

delete Thomas Farrell, D placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

add Cooper Jones, F activated from reserve

delete Justin McRae, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

delete Jonathan Hampton, F suspended by Kalamazoo

Kansas City:

add Chase Spencer, D signed contract

delete Logan Neaton, G placed on reserve

delete Jay Powell, D placed on reserve

Orlando:

delete Djibril Touré, d recalled to Belleville by Ottawa

Reading:

add Mason Primeau, F assigned by Lehigh Valley

delete Shane Sellar, F placed on reserve

Savannah:

add Evan Nause, D assigned from Charlotte by Florida

add Keaton Pehrson, D activated from reserve

add Kai Schwindt, F activated from reserve

delete Zach Uens, D placed on reserve

delete Kyle Jeffers, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

add Zac Funk, F assigned from Hershey by Washington

add Ben Hawerchuk, F activated from reserve

delete Jace Isley, F placed on reserve

delete Jeremy Davidson, F suspended by South Carolina

delete Malik Johnson, F placed on reserve

Tahoe:

add Jakub Demek, F assigned from Henderson by Vegas 1/7

add Adam Pitters, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Adam Pitters, F placed on reserve

delete Troy Loggins, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Tulsa:

add Easton Brodzinski, F acquired from Adirondack 1/6

delete Paxton Leroux, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Wheeling:

add Dakota Seaman, F acquired from Allen 1/6

add Chris Merisier-Ortiz, D returned from loan by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 1/5

Wichita:

add Dominic Dockery, D activated from reserve

delete Nico Somerville D placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.