Mavericks Sign Defenseman Chase Spencer

January 8, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks have announced the signing of defenseman Chase Spencer to a Standard Player Contract (SPC).

Spencer, 25, is a right-handed defenseman from Georgetown, Ontario, Canada. Standing 6'2" and weighing 194 pounds, Spencer most recently played for the Peoria Rivermen of the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL), where he recorded 31 points and a +20 rating in 49 career SPHL games.

"We're excited to add Chase Spencer to our roster," said Mavericks General Manager and Head Coach Tad O'Had. "He's having a strong season in the SPHL with Peoria and is very deserving of this opportunity."

Before joining Peoria, Spencer spent part of the 2023-24 season with Bäcken HC in Sweden. Prior to turning professional, he excelled during three seasons at Adrian College, where he tallied 45 points and a +49 rating in 83 games. "Chase is a mobile defenseman with a good stick and high hockey IQ," O'Had added. "We believe he'll be a great fit and thrive here in Kansas City."

Fans can watch Chase Spencer and the first-place Kansas City Mavericks this weekend on Friday, January 10, and Saturday, January 11, as they take on the Utah Grizzlies on the road. Then, don't miss the Mavericks in action back on home ice next weekend against the Rapid City Rush on Friday, January 17, and Saturday, January 18. The January 18 game will feature the Mavericks' Top Gun/Military Appreciation Night, a special evening honoring our military.

Highlights for January 18 include:

The Mavericks will wear specialty Military/Top Gun jerseys.

Military vehicles will be displayed outside the arena, with humvees heading onto the ice during intermission.

A large flag display during the first intermission.

A reenlistment ceremony (subject to change).

A postgame skate with the team.

Tickets are still available! Visit kcmavericks.com or call 816-252-7825 to secure your spot for this exciting weekend.

