Djibril Touré Reassigned by Ottawa Senators to Belleville Senators of AHL

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Wednesday (Jan. 8) the Ottawa Senators of the National Hockey League have reassigned defenseman Djibril Touré to the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League (AHL). The Solar Bears also announced defenseman CJ McGee has been traded to the Indy Fuel in exchange for future considerations (1/6).

Touré, 21, has skated in 24 games for Orlando this season, tallying eight points (1g-7a) and 41 penalty minutes. In two games with the Belleville Senators this season, Touré tallied two assists and two penalty minutes.

The 6-foot-7, 210-pound rearguard signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the Ottawa Senators in September of 2023.

The Dorval, Quebec native spent the 2023-24 season with the Sudbury Wolves and Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League, scoring 18 points (8g-10a) and accumulating 69 penalty minutes in 45 regular season games.

