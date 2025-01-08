Fuel Win at Home on Wednesday over Wheeling

FISHERS - The Fuel hosted the Wheeling Nailers on Wednesday night, facing off with them for the first time at home this season. After a goal apiece in the second period, the game headed to overtime and the Fuel took the 2-1 win after a Ryan Gagnier game winner.

1ST PERIOD

At 3:04, Dakota Seaman and Indy's Nathan Noel each got a minor penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct after an altercation along the boards.

At 9:50, David Jankowski took a tripping penalty that earned the Fuel extra time on the power play with a delayed call but they did not score.

After the first period, the Fuel were outshooting Wheeling 10-4.

2ND PERIOD

Just a minute and a half into the second frame, Indy's Ty Farmer took a holding penalty giving Wheeling their first power play of the game. The Fuel were able to kill it off.

At 10:40, the Nailers scored courtesy of Mats Lindgren to make it 1-0.

Indy tied the game up at 17:41 with a goal by Cam Hausinger, assisted by Ryan Gagnier and Kevin Lombardi.

At the end of the second period, the Fuel were outshooting Wheeling 19-12.

3RD PERIOD

Wheeling's Matthew Quercia took a holding penalty at 6:37 to give the Fuel another power play advantage, however they killed it off.

As the Nailers caught up in shots, the game got progressively chippier until time expired in regulation and the game headed to overtime tied 1-1.

Through three periods, Indy had the edge in shots 26-25.

OVERTIME

The Nailers controlled possession in overtime, recording four shots in three minutes, but Fuel goalie Ben Gaudreau made every save.

At 3:28, Ryan Gagnier scored on a breakaway, giving the Fuel the 2-1 win on the first Fuel shot in overtime.

These two teams meet again on Friday as the Fuel host the Nailers for Hockey Talks Night.

