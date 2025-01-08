Thunder Begins Busy Week with Loss at Allen

Wichita Thunder forwards Michal Stinil (left) and Kobe Walker battle the Allen Americans

ALLEN, TX - Wichita jumped out to a two-goal lead on Wednesday night, but fell to Allen, 5-3, at Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

Allen scored five-straight and held off a late rally by the Thunder. The Americans have now earned back-to-back wins in the season-series against Wichita.

Michal Stinil broke the ice just past the midway point of the first period. Kobe Walker sprung him for a breakaway and Stinil beat Luke Richardson through the five-hole to make it 1-0.

Just over a minute later, Cole Fraser cleared the puck into the stands and gave the Thunder a power play. Nolan Burke shoveled home a pass from Jay Dickman to make it 2-0.

Allen stormed back and took its first lead with three markers in the second. Brayden Watts cut the lead to one at 1:33. Wichita couldn't clear the puck, and he put a centering pass through Gabriel Carriere for his 13th of the year.

Just over a minute later, Colin Jacobs tied it at two. Robbie Baillargeon found him in the slot, and he beat Carriere for his fifth of the season.

Watts gave the Americans their first lead at 11:10. He hammered a one-timer from the right circle for his second of the night.

Just 26 seconds into the third, Brayden Guy scored his eighth of the season to make it 4-2. Mark Duarte forced a turnover below the goal line and found Guy near the right hashmark.

Duarte added a shorthanded marker at 5:43 to extend the lead to 5-2. Wichita was attempting to start a breakout, but Duarte got to a loose puck and fired a shot past Carriere for his 11th of the season.

Nico Somerville scored at 10:15 to cut the lead to two. He fired a slapshot from the slot past Richardson for his second of the year.

Wichita pulled Carriere with two minutes remaining, but couldn't get any closer.

Stinil recorded his 16th of the season, pushing him closer to 100 career ECHL goals. Peter Bates added two helpers, giving him two points in six of his last eight games. Dickman has assists in back-to-back outings and points in six of his last seven.

Wichita went 1-for-6 on the power play. Allen was 1-for-2 on the man advantage.

The Thunder returns home on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. to host the Americans at INTRUST Bank Arena.

