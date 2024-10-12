Levac Scores First Career Goal as Attack Beat Petes in Owen Sound
October 12, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
(Owen Sound, ON) - On Saturday, October 12, the Peterborough Petes traveled to Owen Sound to take on the Owen Sound Attack. The Attack won the game by a score of 7-2.
Adam Levac scored his first career OHL goal, while Francis Parish also picked up his first career OHL point. Jonathan Melee also scored in his first game back from suspension. Peterborough native Masen Johnston made his OHL debut in the game, playing in relief in the third period.
Game Recap:
First Period:
Owen Sound Goal - Harry Nansi (4), Assist - Gabriel Smith (1), Tristan Delisle (3)
Second Period:
Owen Sound Goal - Pierce Mbuyi (2), Assists - Ben Cormier (2), Trent Gates (2)
Peterborough Goal (SH) - Jonathan Melee (3), Unassisted
Third Period:
Peterborough Goal - Adam Levac (1), Assist - Francis Parish (1)
Owen Sound Goal (PP) - Landon Hookey (2), Assists - Bruce McDonald (5), James Petrovski (2)
Owen Sound Goal - Landon Hookey (3), Assists - Max Bleicher (3), Declan Waddick (1)
Owen Sound Goal - Pierce Mbuyi (3), Assists - Elliot Arnett (2), Braedyn Rogers (6)
Owen Sound Goal - Bruce McDonald (2), Assists - Harry Nansi (2), Rafik Varosyan (3)
Owen Sound Goal (SH) - Landon Hookey (4), Unassisted
The Petes are back in action on Thursday, October 17, when they host the Oshawa Generals for the first time this season. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the PMC. Fans can get tickets, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during business hours. The game will also be broadcasted on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.
Images from this story
|
Peterborough Petes' Adam Levac
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 12, 2024
- Firebirds Overpower Generals in 4-1 Victory - Flint Firebirds
- 40-Save Night for Erliden, Five-Unanswered Third Period Powers Otters to First Home Win - Erie Otters
- Firebirds Overpower Generals in 4-1 Victory - Flint Firebirds
- Spitfires Suffer First Regulation Loss 6-3 - Windsor Spitfires
- Generals Fail To Secure Second Straight Win Against Firebirds - Oshawa Generals
- Misa Continues Point Streak, Willis Has Three-Point Night as Saginaw Falls to Kitchener - Saginaw Spirit
- Misa Continues Point Streak, Willis Has Three Point Night as Saginaw Falls to Kitchener - Saginaw Spirit
- Levac Scores First Career Goal as Attack Beat Petes in Owen Sound - Peterborough Petes
- Rangers Look to Bounce Back into Win Column against Spirit Saturday Night - Kitchener Rangers
- Spirit Host Midwest Division Leading Rangers Saturday Night - Saginaw Spirit
- Generals Look to Win Second Straight against Flint - Oshawa Generals
- Game Day: Game 6, Firebirds vs Generals - 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Peterborough Petes Stories
- Levac Scores First Career Goal as Attack Beat Petes in Owen Sound
- Fitzgerald Scores, Adds Assist as Petes Fall in Guelph
- Sztuska Stops 44/45 as Petes Fall 1-0 at Home to Wolves
- Melee Scores Twice as Petes Fall in Sudbury
- Fitzgerald Scores Twice in Petes Loss to Battalion