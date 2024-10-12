Levac Scores First Career Goal as Attack Beat Petes in Owen Sound

October 12, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes' Adam Levac

(Owen Sound, ON) - On Saturday, October 12, the Peterborough Petes traveled to Owen Sound to take on the Owen Sound Attack. The Attack won the game by a score of 7-2.

Adam Levac scored his first career OHL goal, while Francis Parish also picked up his first career OHL point. Jonathan Melee also scored in his first game back from suspension. Peterborough native Masen Johnston made his OHL debut in the game, playing in relief in the third period.

Game Recap:

First Period:

Owen Sound Goal - Harry Nansi (4), Assist - Gabriel Smith (1), Tristan Delisle (3)

Second Period:

Owen Sound Goal - Pierce Mbuyi (2), Assists - Ben Cormier (2), Trent Gates (2)

Peterborough Goal (SH) - Jonathan Melee (3), Unassisted

Third Period:

Peterborough Goal - Adam Levac (1), Assist - Francis Parish (1)

Owen Sound Goal (PP) - Landon Hookey (2), Assists - Bruce McDonald (5), James Petrovski (2)

Owen Sound Goal - Landon Hookey (3), Assists - Max Bleicher (3), Declan Waddick (1)

Owen Sound Goal - Pierce Mbuyi (3), Assists - Elliot Arnett (2), Braedyn Rogers (6)

Owen Sound Goal - Bruce McDonald (2), Assists - Harry Nansi (2), Rafik Varosyan (3)

Owen Sound Goal (SH) - Landon Hookey (4), Unassisted

The Petes are back in action on Thursday, October 17, when they host the Oshawa Generals for the first time this season. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the PMC. Fans can get tickets, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Grant Thornton Box Office during business hours. The game will also be broadcasted on YourTV Peterborough and Freq 90.5.

