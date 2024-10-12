Spitfires Suffer First Regulation Loss 6-3

October 12, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Spitfires rolled into Erie at 2:30am Saturday morning after a big win in Brampton a few hours before. Meanwhile the Otters were coming off a shootout loss at home to the North Bay Battalion last night. The Otters came into the game with a 2-2-0-1 record while the Spitfires boasted a 5-0-1-0 record. A late tying goal will be the talk of this one as the Spitfires goaltender was interfered with before the puck went into the goal and Erie skated to a 6-3 win.

In the first period, the Spitfires didn't have their bus legs and were ready to go from puck drop. They hemmed in the Otters and were able to score the games first goal just under three minutes in. Belchetz in the corner got the puck to Gaymes in front of the net and he displayed patience and put the puck in an open cage as Erie knocked their own goaltender out of the net. Late in the frame, the Spitfires were able to double their lead. Spellacy got the puck to Morneau and he drove to the net and was stopped but J.C Lemieux pounced on the rebound and put the Spitfires up 2-0 heading into the intermission.

In the second period, the Spitfires were on the PK that carried over from the 1st period. They won the faceoff but were unable to clear the puck and the Otters scored just 9 seconds in. just over 10 minutes later, the Spitfires restored their 2 goal lead as Greentree found Protas in the slot and he sniped his 5th of the season. The Spitfires led 3-1 heading into the third.

In the third period, the Otters would respond just 1:58 in to make it a 3-2 game. A lengthy review confirmed it was a good goal after reviewing it for offside. Halfway through the period, the Otters would score to tie the game at 3 after bulldozing Froggett out of the net. It would be reviewed and would count. Less than two minutes later, the Otters would score again to take a 4-3 lead. They would add two empty net goals and lose 6-3.

The Spitfires are back in action on Monday vs the Oshawa Generals. Puck drop is scheduled for 2:05pm.

