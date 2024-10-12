Misa Continues Point Streak, Willis Has Three Point Night as Saginaw Falls to Kitchener

October 12, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit fell to the Kitchener Rangers by a score of 7-4 on Saturday night. Joey Willis recorded three points (1G, 2A) and Michal Misa continues his point streak which now sits at six games. Flames Prospect Zayne Parekh tallied his first goal of the season. Andrew Oke was the starting goaltender for Saginaw recording 17 saves on 22 shots. Jackson Parsons was the starting goalie for Kitchener and tallied 24 saves on 28 shots.

Kitchener opened the scoring in this one with Luca Romano sneaking the puck into the back of the net. Trent Swick and Adrian Misaljevic got the assists at 14:40.

Just 17 seconds later, Jacob Cloutier found Nashville prospect Joey Willis, who tucked his third goal of the year under the crossbar with little room to maneuver.

Fresh off the penalty kill, Justin Cloutier netted a beautiful one-time pass from Kristian Epperson to take the lead. Sebastien Gervais picked up his second assist of the season as the Spirit went up 2-1.

45 seconds later, Kitchener's Cameron Reid found the back of the net to tie the game at 2-2. Carson Campbell and Justin Bottineau got the assists.

After 1: SAG 2 - 2 KIT (Total Shots: 6 - 11)

Kitchener started the scoring in the second with a powerplay goal scored by Luke Ellinas. Matheas Stark and Tanner Lam are credited with assists.

Saginaw tied the game with Flames prospect Zayne Parekh burying his first of the season while on a two-man advantage. Parekh's shot from the left circle was setup by Michael Misa and Joey Willis.

After 2: SAG 3 - 3 KIT (2nd Period Shots: 14 - 6 Total Shots: 20 - 17)

The Rangers struck first in the third period. Adian Misaljevic tallied his fourth of the year. Trent Swick and Luca Romano were credited with the assists.

Kitchener once again capitalized on the powerplay with Trent Swick finding the back of the net from the left circle. He was assisted by Adrian Misaljevic and Cameron Reid.

The Spirit got back on the board with their net empty at 17:47. Joey Willis held the blue line and found Calem Mangone for a shot. Kristian Epperson potted the rebound, and the Spirit had life trailing 5-4.

Kitchener went on to score two empty net goals to seal the game. Chris Grisolia tallied his first of the season and Adrian Misaljevic recorded his second of the game to seal the game.

FINAL: SAG 4 - 7 KIT (3rd Period Shots: 8 - 7 Total Shots: 28 - 24)

Powerplays: SAG 1/4 KIT 2/5

Goaltenders: SAG Andrew Oke (17 Saves / 22 Shots, L) KIT Jackson Parsons (24 Saves / 28 Shots, W)

Saginaw closes out the weekend at home where they face the Soo Greyhounds on Sunday, October 13th. Puck drop is at 5:30 PM.

