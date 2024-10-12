Generals Fail To Secure Second Straight Win Against Firebirds

October 12, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON-The Generals played game two of a three-game road trip against the Flint Firebirds. Entering this game, the Generals had struggled, with a winning percentage of just below .500 at 2-3-1.

Flint got off to a hot start, with a goal on the first shot by Evan Konyen and a goal almost four minutes later by Matthew Wang. After the first period, the shots were 17 to five in favour of Flint.

The second period opened up with a penalty to Beckett Sennecke and a tripping penalty to Harrison Franssen to give the Firebirds a 5-on-3 power play. These were the first two penalties of the game. Matthew Mania scored with three seconds left in the Sennecke penalty. After that, Tyler Graham and Matthew Mania would be sent to the penalty box for roughing.

A scruff broke between Max Anderson and Jonathon Pylypuik, with Pylypuik trying to fire up the Generals' bench with the slow start to the game. The Generals had penalty trouble once again, as they went on the penalty kill for the third time that night, with a cross-checking penalty issued to Graham. Following the penalty, Ben Danford got hit from behind to give the Generals their first powerplay of the night.

Owen Griffin deflected a centring pass from Ben Danford into the net on the powerplay, giving Oshawa their first goal of the game. The Generals couldn't convert on another powerplay opportunity and ended the second period down 3-1.

The third period started uneventfully, with the Gens recording three shots to Flint's one shot within the first five minutes. At 7:43 in the third, Nathan Aspinall takes a shot and scores on the wraparound to make it 4-1 Flint. The Generals got a good opportunity to get back to within three goals on a Cole Zurawki tripping call, but the Gens couldn't score on the opportunity.

With the 4-1 loss, this is the third straight lopsided multi-goal matchup between the two and the second time in the last three matchups that the gens have lost by four or more.

Oshawa has Sunday off but will face off against the Windsor Spitfires on holiday Monday at 2:05 P.M., and can be watched on Rogers, CHL TV or listened to on Oshawa Generals Radio.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.