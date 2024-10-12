Spirit Host Midwest Division Leading Rangers Saturday Night

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit (4-0-1-0) host the Kitchener Rangers (3-2-1-0) on Saturday, October 11th at the Dow Event Center.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:05 PM.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 FM WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: OHL Live, CHL App, OHL Action Pak Ch. 466 / Rogers TV

Last Game:

Saginaw hosted the Erie Otters on Saturday, October 5th where they won by a score of 7-3. Erie started the scoring early in this one but would be quickly followed by four straight goals by the Spirit. Michael Misa tallied his league leading ninth and tenth goals of the season. Tampa Bay prospect Ethan Hay recorded his third of the season and Nashville prospect Joey Willis picked up his second. The Spirit controlled a 4-1 lead heading into the third period. Erie answered two minutes in to the third period, but Nic Sima and Kristian Epperson responded by scoring goals just a minute apart. The Otters would strike one last time in the third, but Carson Harmer sealed the deal with his second of the year.

The Rangers last played Friday, October 11th against the Soo Greyhounds at GFL Memorial Gardens. Kitchener's Tanner Lam put them on the board with his first of the season not even a minute into the game. The Soo would answer late in the period but that would quickly be followed by another Kitchener goal, this time from Matheas Stark. The Greyhounds would go on to score two shorthanded goals during the second period, taking a 3-2 lead. Stark would tie the game at three with his second goal of the night. The Greyhounds would take the lead again scoring in the final minute of the second period. The Ranger's Justin Bottineau would tie things up again with his first of the season and this would send the game to overtime. After a scoreless OT, the Rangers fell in the second round of the shootout for a 5-4 final.

Last Season:

Saginaw and Kitchener played four times last season, with the Spirit taking the series 3-1. Saginaw outscored the Rangers 19-10 in the series. The last game they played, the Spirit came out on top by a score of 5-2 on January 27th. Predators prospect Joey Willis tallied two goals and Calem Mangone recorded three points (1G, 2A).

Players to Watch:

Michael Misa is currently leading the OHL with 10 goals this season. Misa has been off to a historic start and has recorded at least one goal in each game so far this season. Four of his five contests this season have been multi-goal efforts. Kristian Epperson is second on the team in points (2G, 5A) and will look to add to his total. Epperson also has the best plus/minus on the team with a +9. Both of Epperson's goals this season have come shorthanded. Saginaw's captain and Waterloo, Ont. native Ethan Hay is scoring at a point-per-game pace to start 2024-2025 (3G-2A-5P in 5 GP). His shorthanded goal against the Sarnia Sting last Friday sparked a remarkable come-from-behind shootout win for the Spirit. Hay has been Saginaw's best faceoff man this season, winning 61.7% of his draws (58/94).

Overage forward Adrian Misaljevic is leading the Rangers in points, goals and assists. He has 8 points on the season (3G, 5A) and will look to generate more offense for his team. Senators draft pick Luke Ellinas is looking to put up new career highs this season. In seven games, he currently has four points (3G, 1A) and will try to add to those numbers against Saginaw. Former first round pick Luca Romano is looking to take his game to the next level this year. He is currently second on the team in points with six (2G, 4A) after 22 points in 56 games during his rookie campaign. The Rangers also welcomed back Vegas Golden Knights prospect Trent Swick recently. Swick hopped immediately into action and has three points (2G, 1A) in two games.

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players:

- Joey Willis (NSH)

- Ethan Hay (TB)

- Zayne Parekh (CGY)

- Igor Chernyshov (SJ)

Kitchener's NHL Drafted Players:

- Luke Ellinas (OTT)

- Trent Swick (VGK)

- Matthew Andonovski (OTT)

