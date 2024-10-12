Generals Look to Win Second Straight against Flint

October 12, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON - The Generals look to win the second of a three-game road trip, as they travel to Michigan to take on the Flint Firebirds.

The Firebirds, who currently sit in fourth in the West Division, last took the ice against the Kitchener Rangers on Wednesday, losing 3-2.

Oshawa currently sits at 2-3-1 after dropping four straight games; including being swept in a three-game home stand by Ottawa, Niagara, and Barrie.

Although the additions of Beckett Sennecke, Ben Danford, and Colby Barlow haven't added the impact in regulation everyone was expecting, both Sennecke and Barlow scored in the shootout on Friday's 4-3 win against the Sarnia Sting.

The Generals went 1-1 against the Firebirds last season, losing their final matchup 7-2.

The Gens will look to contain the Firebirds' offence, which has three players above a point per game. Currently, Christopher Thibodeau and Nolan Collins are at 7 points, while Evan Konyen is at 6. Konyen is also tied for the team lead in goals, with three.

Tune in to tonight's game on CHL TV or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is at 7:00 P.M.

