Rangers Look to Bounce Back into Win Column against Spirit Saturday Night

Saginaw, MI - After seeing their three-game win streak end, the Rangers extended their point streak to five on Friday night against the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds. Now, they'll be eager to return to the win column as they face the Memorial Cup Champions, Saginaw Spirit on Saturday, with puck drop scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Dow Event Center.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Over the Years:

Saturday's matchup against the Saginaw Spirit marks the first of four meetings between the teams in the 2024-25 season, with the remaining games scheduled for November, January, and February. The Rangers edged the Spirit 4-3 in a preseason shootout this year. Since 2019, Kitchener and Saginaw have faced off 16 times, with the Blueshirts holding a narrow 8-7-1-0 record. Last season, however, the Rangers managed just one win in four games against the Spirit, going 1-3-0-0. On the road at Saginaw's Dow Event Center, Kitchener is 3-5-0-0 over the last five years.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (3-2-1-1)

Third in the Western Conference, sixth in the OHL

After a strong three-game winning streak, the Rangers faced a tough loss to the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds on Friday night, falling 5-4 in a shootout. Despite the defeat, the Blueshirts extended their point streak to five games. Sophomore forward Matheas Stark made a notable impact by scoring his first two goals and points of the 2024-25 season, earning second-star honors in Sault Ste. Marie. Tanner Lam also lit the lamp for the first time this year and added two assists, raising his season point total to five. Other key contributors included Justin Bottineau, who netted his first goal of the season, and Cameron Mercer, who recorded his first assist. Defenceman Carson Campbell had a standout performance, tallying two assists for his first points of the year, while Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators) added another assist. In goal, Jason Schaubel stopped 23 of 27 shots he faced.

The Rangers did not convert on either of their power play opportunities but were flawless on the penalty kill, stopping all three Greyhounds attempts. Through seven games, the Blueshirts hold a 14.8% conversion rate on the power play and are a solid 84.6% on the penalty kill.

Rangers to Watch:

Matheas Stark recorded his first two points of the 2024-25 season on Friday night, scoring the Rangers' second and third goals of the game, effectively taking the lead (2-1) and tying the game (3-3). Getting his first points of the new year under his belt, Stark will look to continue his offensive outburst on Saturday against the defending Memorial Cup champions.

Justin Bottineau buried his first goal of the 2024-25 season on Friday, and it was a big one, tying the game midway through the final frame and helping the East Avenue Blue secure a point in Sault Ste. Marie. Coming off a career year in the OHL last season, scoring five goals and 14 assists for 19 points, Bottineau has continued to demonstrate his offensive potential this season and clutch genes. On Saturday, he'll look to build off his Friday momentum in Saginaw.

Adrian Misaljevic currently leads the Rangers with eight points (3G, 5A) through six games. Last season against the Spirit, Misaljevic made his mark with one goal and three assists over four matchups, highlighted by a two-point night (1G, 1A) during an 8-2 loss in October. The forward consistently found the scoresheet, registering points in three of those four games against Saginaw. With his strong start to the 2024-25 season and a proven track record of production against the Spirit, Misaljevic is a player to watch on Saturday.

SCOUTING THE SPIRIT (4-0-1-0)

Second in the Western Conference, second in the OHL

After a narrow 5-4 loss to the Windsor Spitfires in their season opener, the Saginaw Spirit have bounced back impressively with four consecutive victories. The reigning Memorial Cup champions first overcame the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 6-4, followed by a dominant home-and-home sweep against the Sarnia Sting. They capped off their fourth win with a commanding 7-3 win over the Erie Otters. Michael Misa led the way with a goal and an assist, earning first-star honours at Dow Event Center while Joey Willis (1G, 1A) (Nashville Predators) and Calem Mangone (2A) each contributed two points in the victory. Through five games, Misa leads the team in power play goals (3), goals (10), and points 12. Mangone has tallied the most assists (6) while goaltender Andrew Oke is tied for first in the OHL in the win category (4). As a team, the Spirit have found the back of the net on the man advantage at a 23.8% rate and are operating the penalty kill at 76.9%.

Saturday's game against the Rangers will be their second of a three-game home stand.

Spirit to Watch:

Michael Misa is off to a scorching hot start to the 2024-25 regular season. Through five games, he has amassed 10 goals and two assists for a 12-point total. His 10 goals lead the OHL while his 12 points are tied for second in the league. The forward has scored twice in every game this season, minus the Spirit's 5-4 shootout victory over the Sting, where he scored only once. Against the Greyhounds, he recorded a four-point (3G, 1A) night capped off by a natural hat trick. In the 2023-24 season, Misa had 29 goals, 46 assists, and 75 points in 67 games before adding 11 points in 17 playoff appearances (OHL). At the Memorial Cup, he contributed five assists.

Since returning from the Calgary Flames' training camp, Zayne Parekh has appeared in three games for the Spirit, recording four assists. Despite playing in nearly half the team's games, his four assists rank tied for third on the team heading into their matchup with the Blueshirts. In the 2023-24 season, the junior defenceman tallied an impressive 96 points, including 33 goals and 63 assists in 66 regular season games. In the postseason he added 11 points in 13 games (OHL) before tacking on an additional five points (1G, 4A) at the Memorial Cup. He is a player to watch on the blueline come Saturday.

Kristian Epperson has gotten off on the right foot in his freshman season in the OHL. The forward, a former member of the U.S. National Development Program has tallied two goals and five assists, giving him seven points in just five games this season. Over two seasons with the USNTDP, Epperson recorded 17 goals, 23 assists, and 40 points across 71 regular season games and was previously committed to the University of Michigan. Sitting second on the team in assists (5), he'll look to continue his good start against the Rangers on Saturday.

Drafted Spirit:

The Spirit have four players who have been drafted to the NHL, two who were taken in the 2023 draft, and two who were selected in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. Joey Willis (Nashville Predators) and Ethan Hay were picked in the 2023 draft. Igor Chernyshov (San Jose Sharks) and Zayne Parekh (Calgary Flames) were selected in the 2024 draft.

BROADCAST COVERAGE

Saturday's game vs the Saginaw Spirit can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 470 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on OHL Live on CHL TV. Additionally, fans can listen to Saturday's action on the radio on CityNews 570 AM CKGL.

UP NEXT:

The Rangers return home for a Friday night showdown at The Aud against the Niagara IceDogs on Friday, October 18th with puck drop scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Following that, Kitchener will hit the road for the second Highway Seven rivalry matchup of the season, taking on the Guelph Storm in the first game of a home-and-home series before returning to Kitchener for the rematch on Sunday.

