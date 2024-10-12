Brampton wins, 4-1, Over Colts

October 12, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Colts hosted their division rival Steelheads for the second time in just nine days, the seventh game of the season for both squads. In their last meeting on October 3rd, Brampton made quick work of the Colts, as they took an early lead and never gave it up en route to a 4-1 win. With the Colts two points back in the standings, Saturday's game gave Barrie an opportunity to catch Brampton with a win in regulation.

The Steelheads opened the scoring on a breakaway goal with 8 minutes elapsed in the first period. Bramptons goal would be the extent of the scoring for the opening frame as 34 total shots translated to just 1 goal thanks to great showings from both goaltenders.

The second period was punctuated by a Brad Gardiner goal that tied the game for the Colts. Gardiner's goal was his third in his last two outings and the 100th point of his career. In addition to Gardiner's milestone, Dalyn Wakely notched his 100th career assist on the play. The second played out like the first as each goalie kept their respective team in the fight despite a multitude of opportunities for either side.

Gardiner began the third period by repaying the favour, assisting on a Dalyn Wakely goal that broke the tie and put the Colts up 2-1. Wakely, acquired by the Colts on Thursday, already has 5 points for his new team. A night highlighted by milestones continued when Gabriel Eliasson scored his first OHL goal. Eliasson was drafted 12th overall by Niagara in the 2024 CHL import draft before being acquired by Barrie. Beau Akey put a bow on the game by scoring on the empty net to give the Colts a three-goal lead with just 2:34 remaining in the game. Brampton got one before the clock could run out making it a 4-2 final.

Barrie moves to 4-3-0-0 with the win and is now neck and neck with Brampton at 8 points on the year, both teams sit in the middle of the pack within the central division. The Steelheads won't have much time to regroup before these two meet again on October 25th in Brampton.

