Rangers Score Four Third Period Goals En Route to Victory in Saginaw
October 12, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener ended their three-game road trip with a 7-4 win in Saginaw. Kitchener has now recorded a point in their past six games. Adrian Misaljevic recorded two goals and four points, leading the Rangers in each category while Chris Grisolia scored his first goal as a Ranger.
The teams exchanged leads throughout the first forty minutes of play and entered the third even with three goals apiece. Luca Romano, Cameron Reid and Luke Ellinas all scored through the first two frames. The third period, however, Kitchener put the game to rest as Adrian Misaljevic and Trent Swick scored to put the Rangers up two. Saginaw brought it back to within one late, before Chris Grisolia and Misaljevic scored empty net goals to seal the game.
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
SAG 0, KIT 1
4:40 Luca Romano (3) - Adrian Misaljevic, Trent Swick
SAG 1, KIT 1
4:57 Joey Willis (3) - Jacob Cloutier
SAG 2, KIT 1
14:35 Jacob Cloutier (3) - Kristian Epperson, Sebastien Gervais
SAG 2, KIT 2
15:20 Cameron Reid (2) - Carson Campbell, Justin Bottineau
2nd Period
SAG 2, KIT 3
8:18 Luke Ellinas (4) - Tanner Lam, Matheas Stark - PPG
SAG 3, KIT 3
13:01 Zayne Parekh (1) - Michael Misa, Joey Willis - PPG
3rd Period
SAG 3, KIT 4
4:27 Adrian Misaljevic (4) - Trent Swick, Adrian Misaljevic
SAG 3, KIT 5
14:27 Trent Swick (3) - Adrian Misaljevic, Cameron Reid - PPG
SAG 4, KIT 5
17:24 Kristen Epperson (3) - Calem Mangone, Joey Willis
SAG 3, KIT 6
18:27 Chris Grisolia (1) - ENG
SAG 3, KIT 7
19:16 Adrian Misaljevic (5) - ENG
The Stars:
First Star: Adrian Misaljevic (2G, 2A)
Second Star: Trent Swick (1G, 2A)
Third Star: Joey Willis (1G, 2A)
The Goalies:
Andrew Oke got the start for Saginaw; he surrendered five goals on 22 shots as he recorded a loss. In net for the Blueshirts, Jackson Parsons made 24 saves on 28 shots in his third win of the season.
The Numbers Game:
Shots: SAG 28, KIT 24
Powerplay: SAG 1-4, KIT 2-5
FO%: SAG 47.4%, KIT 52.6%
Up Next: Kitchener will return home Friday to kick off a three in three weekend against Niagara Friday and a home and home with Guelph Saturday and Sunday. This will be the only time the IceDogs come to Kitchener this season.
