Legends Can't Slow Drive in Game One

April 25, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Lexington Legends





WHITAKER BANK BALLPARK (Lexington, KY) - The Lexington Legends were unable to slow the Greenville Drive in the first game of the series and fell 10-9 on Thursday night. The Legends and Drive are now tied for first place in the Southern Division of the South Atlantic League.

The Drive were first to strike in the first inning. Austin Cox issued four straight walks and the Drive led 1-0. Two wild pitches then brought home Tyler Esplin and Jordan Wren, extending the Drive's lead. A sacrifice fly by Devlin Granberg scored Kole Cottam and Greenville led 4-0.

The Legends answered in the bottom of the inning. Michael Gigliotti led off with a single to left field then moved to second on a base knock by Nathan Eaton. Eric Cole then brought him home with the third hit of the inning and Lexington was on the board, 4-1.

In the bottom of the third inning, Rubendy Jaquez lined a triple to centerfield then scored on a groundout by Gigliotti. The Legends pulled within two runs, 4-2 after the second inning.

Jordan Wren then blasted a solo home run in the top of the third inning, extending Greenville's lead 5-2.

The Drive plated another run in the top of the sixth. Triston Casas lined a leadoff double to the right field corner then scored on an RBI groundout by Brandon Howlett and Greenville led 6-2.

Lexington took the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. Reed Rohlman led off with a solo homer to left field, 370 ft pulling Lexington within three runs. Freddy Fermin singled then scored on an RBI triple to right field by Jeison Guzman. Jaquez then joined Guzman on the base path when he drew a walk. Gigliotti loaded the bases with a single to right field. Nathan Eaton drew a bases loaded walk and the Legends trailed 6-5. Eric Cole then ripped a bases clearing triple to right field and Lexington led 8-6. An RBI single by Chase Vallot brought home Cole and the Legends led 9-6 after the sixth.

In the top of the seventh, Grant Williams drew a leadoff walk then moved to third when Brannen doubled to left field. Esplin then brought them both home with a double of his own and the Drive pulled within one, 9-8. Triston Casas then smashed a two-run home run to left field and Greenville took the lead, 10-9.

Alex Demchak was awarded the victory for the Drive, throwing 3.2 innings shutout innings allowing one walk and striking out five. Yerelmy Garcia was given the loss, pitching 2.0 innings allowing five runs on four hits while walking one and striking out three.

The Legends and Drive meet again tomorrow, April 26 for game two at 7:05pm. Lexington will send RHP Charlie Neuweiler to the bump to face Greenville's RHP Alex Scherff.

