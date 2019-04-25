Huff Homers in Third Straight Game But 'Dads Fall
April 25, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hickory Crawdads News Release
Hickory, NC - Sam Huff's power surge continued on Thursday night at the Frans, but the Crawdads fell to the Lakewood BlueClaws 3-1 in the series opener.
The BlueClaws jumped ahead in the first inning, tagging Crawdads starting pitcher Ronny Henriquez for a pair of runs.
Sam Huff cut into the BlueClaw's lead with a homerun to right-center. Huff has homered in his last three games and leads the South Atlantic League with nine homeruns this season. He has recorded a hit in 15 of his 19 games.
The BlueClaws added another run in the sixth inning to take a 3-1 lead.
The 'Dads threatened in the bottom of the ninth with the winning run reaching first. They loaded the bases on a walk, double, and intentional walk but were unable to bring a run in.
The series will continue tomorrow night at 7pm. The Crawdads will be raising money for local schools with the Battle of the PTOs presented by Denise Clay: Edward Jones. Following the game there will be a fireworks show thanks to Crowne Plaza and WHKY 1290 AM and 102.3 FM.
