Walks, Three-Run Fifth Bury Suns

April 25, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hagerstown Suns News Release





HAGERSTOWN, MD - The Suns pitching staff issued seven walks in a 6-3 loss to the Greensboro Grasshoppers at Municipal Stadium Thursday night.

Tomas Alastre (L, 2-2) allowed three runs in the first two frames, while issuing half a dozen walks in four innings of work during the Suns (9-12) loss to the Grasshoppers (12-8).

The scoring started in the first with Mason Martin 's sixth homer of the season that plated Lolo Sanchez , who was hit by a pitch to start the game. In the second with the 'Hoppers leading 2-0, Connor Kaiser drew a bases loaded walk to score Patrick Dorrian .

The Suns clawed back, scoring a run in the third, fourth and fifth, but never were able to tie the game.

Trey Vickers singled to drive in Pablo O'Connor in the third to cut Greensboro's lead to 3-1. In the fourth, Justin Connell drove a base knock to right to usher KJ Harrison home. Hagerstown's final run of the game came home on a Jacob Rhinesmith ground out that allowed Cody Wilson to score in the fifth.

That came after Chandler Day entered the game in the fifth and let three runs score after facing eight Greensboro hitters.

Logan Stoelke (S, 3) entered in the ninth to shut the Suns down and earn his 10th-career save in as many opportunities.

The Suns continue the series with Greensboro tomorrow at 6:05 p.m. Hagerstown sends RHP Joan Adon (1-1, 3.14 ERA) to the hill, while Greensboro counters with RHP Steven Jennings (1-2, 6.75 ERA).

Municipal Stadium is packed with promotions for the remainder of this homestand. Friday Night Lights night will bring the Gridiron to the ball field tomorrow evening, Saturday, we'll raise awareness for Autism and color Municipal Stadium blue and finally, Sunday is Sunday Funday where Kids can play catch on the field, run the bases and get autographs from players! For tickets or more information go to hagerstownsuns.com or call 301-791-6266.

