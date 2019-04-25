Bies Shines in Leading Dogs to First Win of Homestand

CHARLESTON, S.C. - An error-filled contest helped snap the RiverDogs losing streak at three as Charleston left the bases full of Fireflies in the ninth inning to hang on 5-3 on Thursday night in front of 3,992 at Joe Riley Park.

Daniel Bies (1-1, 5.71) impressed in his first start of the season and his fourth appearance overall, fanning a career-high eight in 5.2 innings, allowing two unearned runs on three hits. Coming into the evening with nine walks to his name in 11.2 innings, Bies pounded the strike zone all night, walking off the mound without issuing a walk.

Bies cruised through the first couple of innings, striking out two and allowing one hit, a single by Fireflies (7-13) first baseman Brian Sharp, but a phenomenal throw from right field by Junior Soto cut him down trying to stretch the knock into a double.

Two consecutive errors by Charleston (9-12) third baseman Nelson Gomez gave Columbia a prime chance to get on the board first, and they did just that. An RBI single by leadoff hitter Ronny Mauricio that followed a run-scoring wild pitch had the RiverDogs in an early deficit once again.

The Dogs were finally able to dig themselves out of the early hole in the bottom half of the frame. Catcher Eduardo Navas reached on an error by third baseman Mark Vientos with one out, and after a double by Eduardo Torrealba set up runners on second and third, Isaiah Pasteur's hot bat drove in the Dogs' first run of the game with an RBI single, his third hit in two games since coming off the IL.

The Dogs' second and third runs of the inning came on a line-drive single back up the middle by designated hitter Josh Breaux, also his third hit in two games.

Two more defensive miscues by the Fireflies led to Charleston's fourth run of the night, as Pasteur, who walked and advanced to second on an errant pickoff attempt by reliever Bryce Hutchinson, came around to score after catcher Hayden Senger made a bad throw to first attempting to complete a Kyle Gray strikeout. The Dogs would tack on one more on a solo home run to right field by Canaan Smith, his first Joe Riley Park bomb and second of the season.

All told, Columbia starter Simeon Woods-Richardson (0-2, 1.23) worked three innings, allowing three unearned runs on three hits, striking out seven. In five starts this season, Woods-Richardson has allowed runs in just two: Opening Day in Columbia and Thursday night, both facing the RiverDogs.

Rodney Hutchison made his fourth appearance of the season in relief of Daniel Bies, and cruised through the seventh and eighth innings before getting into trouble in the ninth. A one-out single, the third error of the night by Gomez and a two-out walk loaded the bases for pinch-hitter Wagner Lagrange. Hutchison kept his cool, though, and struck Lagrange out looking. Thursday night was a huge step forward for Hutchison, setting personal season-lows in hits and runs allowed to snag his first save of the season.

The Dogs will look to win consecutive games for the first time since Opening Weekend in Columbia, sending Luis Gil (0-1, 1.46), the Yankees' No. 13 overall prospect, to the bump. Gil is coming off of a spectacular five-inning effort, allowing just one hit and fanning nine. Opposing Gil will be Dedniel Nunez (2-1, 4.41), also looking to build off of a solid start. Back on April 20, Nunez threw five innings, allowing three runs on one hit, striking out eight.

