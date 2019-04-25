Hagerstown Suns Game Notes

The Suns continue their final April homestand with a four-game set against the Greensboro Grasshoppers, Class-A Affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Tonight, first pitch is at 6:05 p.m. and gates open at 5 p.m. for Thirsty Thursday at Municipal Stadium. RHP Tomas Alastre (2-1, 6.11 ERA) starts on the bump for the Suns while Greensboro counters with RHP Nicholas Economos (1-1, 0.77 ERA).

SUNS DROP TWIN BILL TO DRIVE: Wednesday the Suns finished their game with the Greenville Drive that began Tuesday and was halted due to rain in the bottom of the third inning with two outs. The Suns were not able to score the tying run from third after Jamori Blash needed to wait overnight to see the first pitch of his at-bat. The results from day two turned out similarly to how the game was played in game one. The Suns were trailing 3-2 and ultimately lost the game 6-4. Hagerstown led much of the way of game two of the double header. They utilized Francys Peguero's first quality start of the year to go to the seventh leading 2-1. Despite this, reliever Jhonatan German was unable to slam the door. He allowed the tying run to score in the seventh and then allowed a pair of runs to cross the plate in the eighth inning to send the Suns packing without a win.

WE'RE GOING STREAKING: Gilbert Lara earned the Suns first hitting-streak of six games or more Friday and continued the stretch Wednesday. Over those 10 games, Lara has earned 16 hits in 42 at-bats, good for a .381 average over that span. The infielder has also hit a homer and driven in nine runs during that time. Jacob Rhinesmith joined him Saturday with a 2-3 effort at the plate. Rhinesmith has now reached in nin3 consecutive games and holds a .417 (15-for-36) average during that time. Lara owns the highest-active hitting streak in the South Atlantic League, which is already tied for the second-longest hitting streak of the year. The league's longest hitting streak of the season was a 12 game hitting streak from Justin Dean, which took place April 4-17.

BOOM IN THE BAT: KJ Harrison finished the Suns' series with the Drive 0-3 with a walk, which lowered his batting average to .426. The first baseman holds the highest batting average in Class-A Baseball, with Jerar Encarnacion of the Clinton LumberKings placing second holding a .394 mark. That's a 44 point difference between the two. Only one player in all of MiLB (excluding the Mexican League) holds a higher batting average and that is Luis Robert, who is scorching the ball at a .475 clip for the Winston-Salem Dash. Despite Robert's hot hitting, he has not played a game for Winston-Salem since April 20.

LEAVING DUCKS ON THE POND: Yesterday, the Suns finished 4-for-24 (.167) with runners in scoring position, which brought the team's season average with runners in scoring position down to .247 (50-for-202).While the Suns' average on the season is relatively high, many of those runs were scored the last week where Hagerstown had scored 10 or more in four of the seven games they played.

QUALITY NOT EQUALING QUANTITY: The Suns have had four quality starts from their rotation this season, two from Tim Cate, one from Jake Irvin and the last from Francys Peguero. In those four starts, the Suns have a 1-3 record. Last night, the offensive support continued to prove inconsistent when Peguero spun six innings, allowing just three hits and one earned run, but earned a no-decision in a game that the Suns would ultimately lose in extras. This has not been the only case where this has occurred this year. Cate's first loss came without him surrendering an earned run and the team has a 2-2 record when the south paw starts despite his 1.27 ERA. A big part of that is that he is averaging just 3.6 runs of a support per nine innings when on the mound for the Suns. Irvin was the most recent victim of a no earned run outing where he was tagged with the loss. His came in a six inning outing April 17.

