Game Notes (April 25)

April 25, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - West Virginia Power News Release





The Power continues its seven-game homestand tonight with their series opener against the Asheville Tourists. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. from Appalachian Power Park. LHP Steven Moyers (1-1, 6.06 ERA) toes the rubber for West Virginia.

---------------------------------------------

POWER SWEEPS FIREFLIES WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Damon Casetta-Stubbs dominated in his West Virginia Power debut, hurling five no-hit innings, while the Power's offense provided just enough support to edge out Columbia, 2-1, and complete their three-game series sweep of the Fireflies Wednesday evening at Appalachian Power Park. Casetta-Stubbs set down the first 13 men he faced and allowed just one baserunner on a hit by pitch, while West Virginia's offense broke through in the fifth against Columbia starter Christian James. With two down in the inning, James issued a walk to Ryan Ramiz. After Ramiz moved to second on an errant pickoff throw, Charlie McConnell lofted a ball deep to center field that Anthony Dirocie could not corral, as it clanked off his glove and onto the warning track, letting Ramiz score the game's first run. Joseph Rosa would follow that up with an RBI double to right to extend the lead to 2-0. Devin Sweet and Bryan Pall combined for three scoreless innings, despite Sweet serving up the Fireflies' first hit to the first batter he faced in the sixth. Nolan Hoffman battled back from a rocky start to the ninth to leave the bases loaded, striking out Juan Uriarte and inducing a weak grounder to first from Wagner Lagrange to end the game.

SECOND (SWEEP) DOWN AND EIGHT (HOME WINS): With last night's win, West Virginia finished off their second series sweep of the season, with both broomings coming at home. The Power's other sweep came last homestand against Lakewood (4/15-17). West Virginia had never swept the Columbia Fireflies previously in team history (2016-present), while the last time they broomed the Savannah Sand Gnats (who moved to Columbia after the 2015 season) in a three-game series or longer was July 7-10, 2008, in Savannah. The Power is 10-3 all-time at Appalachian Power Park against Columbia. West Virginia compiled a +13 run differential across their three-game set against Columbia.

THE 11TH MAN: West Virginia has now won seven consecutive games at home, including back-to-back three-game sweeps against Lakewood and Columbia. The Power has not won more than seven consecutive games at home since they ripped off a 13-game home winning streak from July 17-August 15, 2017, defeating Greensboro in the series finale before sweeping Lexington and Delmarva in a pair of four-game sets, as well as Lakewood in a three-game series, and claiming the series opener against the Legends August 15.

TURNING IN CANTON-WORTHY GEMS: Casetta-Stubbs continued a strong series of starting pitching performances in his Power debut Wednesday night, as the Washington native struck out four batters over his five hitless innings on just 55 pitches. The 2018 draftee's night followed up a 5.1, no-hit outing from Ryne Inman Tuesday, when he struck out 10 batters and walked just two. Clay Chandler started the series off on a high-note as well, ceding just two hits over five innings with 10 punch outs as well Monday night. The Power's starting rotation has not allowed a hit over its last 11.1 innings, dating back to Chandler's fifth inning Monday night following a leadoff single from Zach Rheams.

AS GOOD AS A GAME-WINNING FIELD GOAL: Rosa came through with another key base hit Wednesday evening, driving in the eventual winning run with his fifth-inning double. The New York native is now averaging .355, which is good for fourth-best in the South Atlantic League. Rosa has reached base safely in 15 of his 17 games played this season, including his first six. He is also among the top sluggers in hits (22, tied for sixth) and OBP (.423, tied for eighth).

TAKING IT TO THE HOUSE: Jarred Kelenic has been on an absolute tear recently, currently riding an 11-game hitting streak (dating back to April 11), during which he is 22-for-45 (.489) with two home runs, seven doubles and 12 RBI. During this surge, his average has increased to .328 (+248 points), tying him for the tenth highest-average in the SAL. Kelenic's streak is currently the longest active streak in the South Atlantic League, and second-longest this season (Justin Dean, 12, Rome Braves). The Mariners' second-best prospect per MLB.com and Baseball America is also among the league leaders in OBP (.438, fourth), walks (12, tied for fifth), hits (22, tied for sixth) and doubles (7, tied for seventh). The Wisconsin native has reached base safely in each of his last 12 games (dating back to April 10).

DROPPING DIMES: West Virginia's pitching staff set down 11 batters via the strikeout last night, upping their season total to 203, third-highest in the South Atlantic League (Charleston RiverDogs, 215; Delmarva Shorebirds, 207). The arms struck out double-digit batters for the 12th time this year, finishing eight shy of their season-high (19, 2x).

EXTRA POINTS: The Power is now 5-3 in one-run games... Hoffman picked up his second save of the season in as many opportunities. West Virginia now has four saves this season, with Dayeison Arias holding the other two... Sweet and Pall each picked up their second holds of the year... Sweet matched his career-high in strikeouts (4) for the third time.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.